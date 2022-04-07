Kartik Chandrayana Joins Quantum Metric as Chief Product Officer

Former Salesforce leader brings deep experience in product development to drive platform innovation at scale

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric , the pioneer in Continuous Product Design (CPD), today announced that Kartik Chandrayana will serve as its Chief Product Officer. Kartik brings 15 years of experience in product development, working on products from ideation to scale with his startup and later at Salesforce. Kartik will advance Quantum Metric's product portfolio as the company continues to scale its reach across global industries.

"Great products are hired by their customers to make their jobs easier and intuitive. At Salesforce our focus was on building products that could easily scale, and in doing so remain intuitive, responsive and easy to use, " said Kartik. "I see parallels in the Quantum Metric platform and Salesforce. Quantum Metric is where Salesforce was 10 years ago: rapidly expanding use cases across different industry verticals, raving customers and a stellar team. There is a huge opportunity to build great out-of-the-box experiences for all customers and simultaneously meld the platform to help power users. I'm excited to lead our continued product innovation that anticipates the next iteration of the digital customer experience."

Before joining Quantum, Kartik was VP Product Management at Salesforce leading a team covering 30+ products across service lines including Observability, Availability and Big Data. Previously, he was the CEO & Founder of Twin Prime, a venture backed startup which was bought by Salesforce in 2016. Kartik is based in San Francisco and will report directly to Quantum Metric CEO and founder, Mario Ciabarra.

"Kartik has a unique understanding of building products to help tie attribution, quantification and investigation of events that impact the customer experience, both within a session or beyond," said Ciabarra. "This is what we are focused on here at Quantum Metric, building products that drive culture transformations and help organizations to be maniacally focused on winning the hearts of their customers. It's our privilege to have Kartik join the Quantum Metric leadership team and contribute his expertise and knowledge to help us continue to deliver products that exceed our customer's expectations."

Kartik's appointment follows another record-breaking year for Quantum Metric. Securing $200M in funding from its Series B in January 2021, Quantum Metric expanded its product including embedding capabilities with partners, Journeys and new dashboard capabilities. As a result, Quantum Metric saw a 97% global customer retention rate for 2021 and a 73% lift in ARR for the year.

Quantum Metric now captures experiences from ~30% of the world's internet users and provides insights from over 3.5B total user sessions each month. The customer make-up today includes 20% of the Fortune 500, including global brands in retail, travel, financial services, and telecommunications.

About Quantum Metric

As the pioneer in Continuous Product Design, Quantum Metric helps organizations put customers at the heart of everything they do. The Quantum Metric platform empowers a customer-centric culture, using quantified empathy to align business and technical teams to effectively prioritize customers needs based on business impact. Today, Quantum Metric captures insights from 20 percent of the world's internet users, supporting nationally recognized brands in ecommerce and retail, travel, financial services and telecommunications. In January of 2021, Quantum Metric secured its place as the first tech unicorn of the year with an above $1 billion valuation and a $200 million Series B funding round. For more information about Quantum Metric, visit quantummetric.com .

