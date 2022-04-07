Leaders and Administrators at Four Prominent HBCUs Join Together to Talk About the State of Black Healthcare in America

Leaders and Administrators at Four Prominent HBCUs Join Together to Talk About the State of Black Healthcare in America

ALLENTOWN, N.J., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American healthcare system has a history of undeserving and ignoring the needs of Black patients. This was put on full display at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, when African American patients were dying at a higher rate than non-African American patients. Racial biases are not new to the healthcare system. One healthcare medical education company is bringing issues in Black healthcare to the forefront during a round table discussion. Announcing today, CE Health Interactive (CEHI), a leading provider of cutting-edge medical educational programs, has partnered with prestigious, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) Hampton University, Howard University, Xavier University of Louisiana and Meharry Medical College to host a conversation about the Black community and the healthcare system, titled "The State of Black Healthcare in America: A Conversation Between Faculty Members of Historically Black Colleges and Universities."

CE Health Interactive (CEHI) is a leading provider of cutting-edge medical educational programs. (PRNewswire)

"For too long, discrepancies in the healthcare system with the Black community have gone unaddressed," said Calvin L. Butts Jr, board chairman, CE Health Interactive. "HBCUs are the top producers of Black medical professions. We are happy to partner with Hampton, Howard, Xavier University of Louisiana, and Meharry Medical College to bring this topic to light and learn more about what can be done to combat it."

This initiative was designed to address healthcare provider knowledge and practice gaps as they relate to the state of healthcare delivery and satisfaction, as experienced by the black population in America today.

Even in the age of technology, healthcare tech hasn't evolved enough to meet the needs of a diverse community. Evidence-based self-management tools lack the culturally diverse background to meet the unique needs of Black patients, therefore, perpetuate shortcomings in care delivery. Studies do, however, suggest that physician-led programs may be beneficial for optimizing healthcare management of the black population; however, these initiatives historically lack continuity to effective implementation.

The discussion is led by the deans and faculty leadership, including: Anand Iyer, PhD, MBA, Hampton University; Gail Nunlee-Bland MD, FACE, FAAP, Howard University; Kathleen B. Kennedy, PharmD, Xavier University of Louisiana; Toyin Tofade, MS, PharmaD, BCPS, CPCC, FFIP, Howard University; and moderated by Veronica T. Mallett MD, MMM Meharry Medical College. Participants can expect to learn more about:

The impact of implicit bias and racial disparities inherent in current systemic healthcare delivery.

The unmet medical needs of black patients in healthcare, including inadequacies related to appropriate diagnoses, effective treatment, patient education and support, and clinical-trial diversity.

The systemic and individual opportunities/strategies for mitigating racial disparities and optimizing care delivery for black patients.

Acceptable goals for healthcare systems, private practices, medical schools, and other clinical training programs, with regard to enhancing effective healthcare delivery in the black community.

To view the discussion, register here .

About CE Health Interactive

(CEHI) designs and executes innovative, compelling and interactive continuing medical education (CME) programs. In the past 15 years, our engaging programs have educated 800k clinicians to improve patient care in cardiology, rheumatology, diabetes, psychology, oncology and other areas of medicine. Our proprietary and award-winning MedExchange Live platform fosters communications among practitioners, caregivers and patients. We also identify proven solutions and technologies from other industries and use them to create novel education programs. CE Health Interactive is minority-owned and operated. For more information contact us at Calvin@cehealthinteractive.com.

Media Contact:

Meredith LeJeune

Thought Bubble Communications

mmobley@thoughtbubblecommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CE Health Interactive