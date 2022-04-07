Saphyre Hires New Chief Operating Officer Ray Shivers III, formerly BlackRock COO of Global Investment Operations, and Lincoln Investment Executive Vice President and COO

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saphyre, Inc., a leading FinTech company that leverages patented AI technology to structure all pre-trade data while eliminating post-trade inefficiencies, hires their new Chief Operating Officer (COO), Ray Shivers, after their recent Series A announcement.

Saphyre Hires New Chief Operating Officer Ray Shivers III , formerly BlackRock COO of Global Investment Operations

Formerly COO of Global Investment Operations at BlackRock and the Executive Vice President and COO of Lincoln Investment, Ray brings deep industry expertise to lead Saphyre's operations and help propel Saphyre during its growth phase.

Gabino Roche, Saphyre's CEO and Founder, stated, "We're extremely excited to have someone of Ray's caliber joining the Saphyre endeavor. His twenty-plus years of experience in financial operations is invaluable to Saphyre's expansive growth plans. We've already begun to implement many of his initial recommendations and, as a result, we are seeing our growth initiatives accelerate at a much faster pace than expected. I already see that we'll be doing some amazing things together."

"Joining the Saphyre group is an exciting opportunity for me," commented Ray Shivers. "Along with the Saphyre team, I will be addressing long-term industry voids I have seen throughout my career. With the compression of trade lifecycle continuing, the marketplace needs a utility to eliminate downstream issues. Saphyre is that utility. I instantly saw the technology as a gamechanger. I am on this endeavor to be part of real, tangible innovation that is changing the staid and outdated manual paradigm of finance operations while simultaneously positively impacting front office revenue.

Tim Bubnack, Managing Partner at HCAP Partners and Saphyre board member, commented, "the Saphyre team is comprised of a group of highly talented individuals who have developed a Fintech platform that brings substantial value to all parties involved with trading institutional assets. On behalf of our board of directors and strategic partners, we are thrilled to be in a position to attract executive talent with the pedigree of Ray Shivers."

About Saphyre:

Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities. Learn more at https://www.saphyre.com .

Contact: Stephen Roche, stephen.roche@saphyre.com

Saphyre - See the Difference (PRNewswire)

Saphyre Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Saphyre, Inc.