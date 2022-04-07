Suvoda Adds to Leadership Team, Driving Further Product Innovation and Financial Growth in Global Clinical Trial Solutions

Appointment of Technology Innovator from Hulu and Amazon Prime and Hi-Tech Finance Veteran to Support Product and Company Expansion

PHILADELPHIA, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suvoda LLC, a global clinical trial technology company that specializes in complex studies in therapeutic areas such as oncology, central nervous system (CNS) and rare disease, today announced the broadening of its leadership team with the additions of Andrew McVeigh as Chief Architect and Steve DeSantis as Chief Financial Officer.

Suvoda (PRNewswire)

Following the Company's recent brand refresh and product expansion, the announcement of these strategic appointments underscores Suvoda's mission to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to Trial wisely. Their decades of experience driving innovative advancements for multinational and high-growth technology companies will help ensure that Suvoda is able to continue delivering leading edge solutions designed to manage the increasing complexities of global clinical trials.

"All of us at Suvoda are thrilled to have Andrew and Steve on board," said Jagath Wanninayke, CEO of Suvoda. "Andrew is a pioneer in building Internet-scale software platforms with extensible architectures that reimagine existing approaches and Steve is a veteran financial leader with proven success leveraging systems, data, and analytics to catalyze strategic growth. Both visionaries in their own right, each will play a crucial role in fostering continued growth at Suvoda and furthering our ability to deliver innovations that support life-sustaining therapies for patients in urgent need."

Appointed Chief Architect in 2021, McVeigh joins Suvoda after serving as Chief Architect at Hulu and LiveRamp, and holding senior leadership positions at Amazon and RiotGames, where he worked as a key technical leader for the world's largest online game, League of Legends. Over the past months, McVeigh has worked closely with Chief Product Officer E.K. Koh and the entire leadership team to design the industry's most flexible platform to house Suvoda's IRT, eConsent and eCOA solutions. This next generation platform and patient-centric ecosystem will uniquely and seamlessly manage the patient journey and empower clinical trial professionals to take command of the most urgent moments in the most urgent trials. McVeigh is a technical leader and architect with experience across a number of domains including gaming, investment banking, digital video streaming, speech research, and telecoms. McVeigh earned his Ph.D. in computer science from Imperial College London.

"I was drawn to Suvoda because of the team's commitment to pragmatic innovation," said McVeigh. "What we are building is leading-edge technology that will ensure that Suvoda solutions can adapt no matter how significantly trial designs change over time. This will give our customers peace of mind that, regardless of how many unknowns their trials face, Suvoda has them covered now and in the future. The entire Suvoda organization is comprised of incredibly talented people who care deeply about the work they do, and I couldn't be more proud to be part of the team."

As Chief Financial Officer, DeSantis joins Suvoda after holding the position of CFO at seven technology companies, including Mavenlink, DATAllegro, Predixion Software, and TCI Solutions. With more than 30 years of financial management expertise, in both private and publicly traded companies, DeSantis will lead the finance and accounting team in Suvoda's next stage of growth. Throughout his career, DeSantis has taken two companies public, facilitated three strategic acquisitions, one private equity buyout, and raised more than $500 million.

"With an industry-leading solution in a market that is experiencing unprecedented growth and a leadership team that has made the right strategic decisions since its inception, Suvoda shows no signs of slowing down," said DeSantis. "I intend to build on the company's data-driven approach to growth, taking the company to the next level, but never wavering from Suvoda's intense focus on anticipating and meeting customer needs, while delivering superior products and services."

About Suvoda

Suvoda is a global clinical trial technology company that specializes in complex, life-sustaining studies in therapeutic areas like oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and rare disease. Founded in 2013 by experts in eClinical technologies, Suvoda empowers clinical trial professionals to manage the most urgent moments in the most urgent trials through advanced software solutions delivered on a single platform. Headquartered outside Philadelphia, Suvoda also maintains offices in Portland, OR, Barcelona, Spain, Bucharest, Romania and Tokyo, Japan. The company consistently boasts a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of close to 70, far exceeding the technology industry average of 50, and has been selected by trial sponsors and CROs to support more than 1000 trials across 65 countries. To learn more, visit suvoda.com . Follow Suvoda on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Andrew McVeigh, Chief Architect (PRNewswire)

Steve DeSantis, Chief Financial Officer (PRNewswire)

