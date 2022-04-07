Talend Acquires Gamma Soft, a Market Innovator in Change Data Capture

Important acquisition strengthens leading integration and management platform for achieving enterprise-wide data health

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend , a global leader in data integration and management, announced today it has acquired Gamma Soft, a market innovator in change data capture (CDC). The addition of Gamma Soft's highly complementary, enterprise-class change data capture technologies will help customers streamline their data modernization initiatives, including cloud migrations, and support advanced, real-time analytics use cases across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Today, many organizations rely on brittle, hand-coded integrations, or rely on multiple data management tools with redundant capabilities across integration, replication, modeling, preparation, quality, cataloging, and governance. With the combination of Talend and Gamma Soft, data professionals will be able to solve more use cases that require support for quickly changing data faster and easier than ever on a single end-to-end solution.

"We are thrilled to welcome the talented Gamma Soft team to Talend," said Christal Bemont, CEO, Talend. "Complementary to our product portfolio, Gamma Soft deepens our already comprehensive integration capabilities and gives us new functionality for enabling advanced, real-time business insight. More broadly, Gamma Soft extends the value we provide customers in helping them quickly build, continually monitor, and easily optimize enterprise-wide data health."

Headquartered in Paris, France, Gamma Soft helps companies continuously track and replicate changed data in real time from a source, such as data warehouses, data lakes, and other databases, to a destination without requiring the entire data set to be extracted. This process provides multiple benefits, including streamlining and accelerating cloud data migration projects and enabling real-time business optics to drive everything from supply-chain optimization to fraud detection.

"Change data capture technologies offer speed, accuracy, and agility in data replication that can help businesses successfully optimize their real-time analytics and cloud migration initiatives," said Stewart Bond, Research Director, IDC. "According to our recent market forecast , taking control of dynamic data is a high priority for companies that need to continue their digital transformation and plan for digital resiliency. Bringing Gamma Soft into Talend's product portfolio is a great add for Talend and for its customers."

Véronique Goussard, general manager, Gamma Soft said, "Joining Talend is a great fit from a product and cultural perspective for Gamma Soft and for our customers. Talend will help take our CDC capabilities to the next level and provide customers with a single, end-to-end solution to successfully execute on data strategies that rely on quickly capturing changing data for analysis in cloud, hybrid or multi-cloud implementations."

About Talend

Talend, a leader in data integration and data management, is changing the way the world makes decisions.

Talend Data Fabric is the only platform that seamlessly combines an extensive range of data integration and governance capabilities to actively manage the health of corporate information. This unified approach is unique and essential to delivering complete, clean, and uncompromised data in real-time to all employees. It has made it possible to create innovations like the Talend Trust Score™, an industry-first assessment that instantly quantifies the reliability of any data set.

Over 7.250 customers across the globe have chosen Talend to run their businesses on healthy data. Talend is recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry media. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

