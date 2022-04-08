Alfa Laval will release first-quarter earnings on April 26th at 13:00 pm CET. The telephone conference will start at 14:00 pm CET

LUND, Sweden, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To join the telephone conference – hosted by Alfa Laval's President and CEO Tom Erixon and CFO Jan Allde – sign up in advance via the link below. Once registered, you will receive a phone number, a participant pin, and a conference pin. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the event.

You can also follow the conference via a live webcast. A webcast link will be available on

Alfa Laval - Investors.

