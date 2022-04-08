Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AbbVie, Inc. ("AbbVie" or the "Company) (NYSE: ABBV) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired AbbVie securities between April 30, 2021, and August 31, 2021, (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/abbv.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, about the company's business and operations. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) safety concerns about Xeljanz extended to Rinvoq and other JAK inhibitors; (2) as a result, it was likely that the FDA would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) therefore, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis, As a result of the Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of AbbVie's securities, AbbVie investors have suffered significant damages.

