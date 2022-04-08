The Counter Serves Up the Ultimate PB&J Experience the Entire Month of April

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Counter brings a savory twist on the childhood classic – PB&J. Guests can enjoy a perfect blend of creamy, salty, and sweet with the new limited time PB&J Burger. This PB&J experience would be incomplete without the Ultimate PB&J shake garnished with two mini PB&J sandwiches. Both offerings are available now through April 30th.

Grab ahold of the Ultimate PB&J Experience until April 30th .

Guests can now enjoy these PB&J favorites:

PB&J Burger - All-natural angus beef, American cheese, mixed greens, secret peanut butter sauce, jelly ketchup, and fried onion strings served on a multigrain bun. Served with a side of secret peanut butter sauce and jelly ketchup.

The Ultimate PB&J Shake - Peanut butter shake made with vanilla bean ice cream. Garnished with two scoops vanilla bean ice cream, grape jelly drizzle, whipped cream, and 2 mini PB&J sandwiches.

"We are excited to introduce the new PB&J Burger and the Ultimate PB&J Shake for a limited time," said Lindsay Seli, Director of Marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of The Counter. "Our guests will get to experience a childhood favorite in a completely new way. Our secret peanut butter sauce and jelly ketchup are the perfect duo to enhance the juiciness of our all-natural angus beef."

About The Counter

Founded in 2003, The Counter®'s mission was to challenge the traditional burger joint. The Counter® provides a fresh, unconventional approach to creating the ultimate burger, offering over a million possible burger combinations with a choice from 9 proteins, 12 distinct cheeses, 31 signature toppings, 20 unique sauces and 11 types of buns or fresh greens. The Counter® offers a full-service, casual dining experience in an inviting space with industrial décor and upbeat music. The Counter was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3000 locations in 35 countries. For more information about The Counter®, visit www.TheCounter.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com

