Globe backs KROMA, new Filipino 'Tradigital' entertainment for global audiences

MANILA, Philippines, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Philippine digital solutions platform Globe Telecom is investing into the creative economy, backing a new "TraDigital" company to promote Filipino talent in the global arena.

(PRNewswire)

The new company, KROMA Entertainment, launched on April 6 and introduced a suite of brands that cover the entertainment spectrum, from film production and music to events and talent management.

KROMA , backed by the 917Ventures Retirement Fund, promises to revolutionize Philippine entertainment just as the world comes out of a pandemic that severely affected the creative industries. It brings together passionate content and experienced creators, the best talent, and innovative technology to produce fresh and engaging entertainment for the Filipino audience. It offers entertainment for all across screens and formats, be it high-quality films, series, TV shows, music, digital content, or events.

The company is a culmination of Globe's years of groundwork in the entertainment space to enhance inclusivity, fairness and equality in this particular sector.

"We are excited to share KROMA and its treasure trove of creative and innovative content, featuring the country's best creators, and talents. We are determined to forge a new path for the entertainment industry," said Ian Monsod, CEO of Kroma Entertainment, Inc.

"Our vision is to become the leading TraDigital entertainment player in the Philippines in line with our goal of entertainment for all," he said.

KROMA's launch marks the Globe Group's full-scale investment into entertainment, an expansion of its earlier venture into the industry with what was then called Globe Entertainment (GENT).

KROMA's brands offer a new entertainment experience, envisioning a more engaging and exciting form of digital entertainment for its clients and audiences.

LIVE MNL, a rebrand of Globe Live, still works on events and activations on ground, online and in hybrid. They are keeping the same standards that have made them a keepsake in the industry after successfully bringing to life events such as It's A Girl Thing, ETO NA! Musikal nAPO! and the first-ever Korean virtual fan meet back in 2020.

Likewise rebranded, Globe Studios has spun off its businesses: ANIMA continues to produce award-winning and critically-acclaimed films, series and podcasts, while SECRET MENU , a full-service production house, creates branded content and television commercials.

KROMA likewise takes charge of music label PARADISE RISING , in partnership with international label 88Rising, to champion Filipino talent on the global stage. KROMA's video-on-demand platform UPSTREAM has been home to the latest films, including Hollywood blockbusters, series and events for Filipinos everywhere.

NYMA focuses on pushing talent growth across the company's network of partners and clients. PIE , a partnership with leading Philippine broadcast company ABS-CBN and BEAM digital television network and supported by 917Ventures, is a multi-platform, real-time, interactive entertainment channel. It provides memorable and rewarding experiences, prizes and connections for and with Filipinos.

Rounding up the KROMA roster are Wonder , a pop culture and style platform, and FreebieMNL , the destination for the latest news and deals on food and lifestyle.

Globe's foray into the field of entertainment seeks to strengthen the Filipino entertainment industry and provide opportunities for more talents to express themselves in the creative field. This expansion is part of its commitment to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 9, which underscores the role of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development.

To know more about Kroma, visit https://www.kroma.ph/

SOURCE Globe Telecom