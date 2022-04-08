LEBANON DOCUMENTARY LAUNCHES GLOBAL EVENT SCREENINGS

SYDNEY, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi award-winning documentary, 'Enough! Lebanon's Darkest Hour' that examines the economic and political situation in Lebanon, is launching via a series of live, global event screenings to capture international attention and generate discussion. In a world-first, the Australian produced film will screen for free in cinemas in Beirut and stream simultaneously on the FanForceTV platform followed by a live Q&A panel in the cinema led by political journalist Albert Kostanian. Audiences around the world will interact with the expert panel directly via Live-chat with questions answered in real time. 7 further live events will follow in the USA, South America, UK/Europe, Australia/NZ and Dubai, all translated into 15 different languages live.

(PRNewswire)

"These events are an opportunity for the global community to come together and discuss the way forward for Lebanon" says the film's director & writer Daizy Gedeon "The film examines the situation in Lebanon and why voting by the diaspora in the May 15 elections is so crucial. "

The series of events including the Beirut event, beamed live-via-satellite, presents a major move forward in how films are released globally, combining not only complicated technical partnerships but agreements between International rights holders.

"These events are possible because of the forward thinking approaches of Front Row Entertainment, MBC Group, Galloping Entertainment and FanForce Films." says FanForce founder Danny Lachevre "This limited window aims to reach a broad global audience quickly to incentivise voting in upcoming elections"

Screenings available on a Pay-Per-View basis from 9th of April 2022 to 30th April 2022 at https://www.FanForceTV.com/pages/Enough

Audiences can also host their own community events in cinemas at Fan-Force.com or Virtually at FanForceTV.com Tickets are available from https://www.FanForceTV.com/pages/Enough

About FanForce Films

The FanForce Group specialises in Cinema Distribution, Marketing and Promotion, Film Production and Story Consulting. The group is known for a unique approach to releasing and marketing films having worked with Bassam Tariq on Blade [Marvel Films] and Cate Shortland on Black Widow [Marvel Films]. The group includes Theatrical Distributor Fan-Force.com, streaming platform 'FanForce TV', Marketing Agency 'The Pitcher House' and film production 'FanForce Productions'.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FanForce Films