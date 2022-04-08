New Data at AACR Showcase Reaction Biology's Innovative Approach to Oncology Drug Discovery Services

~ New diacylglycerol kinase assay panel provides researchers for the first time with ten new lipid kinase targets ~

MALVERN, Pa., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reaction Biology ("Reaction" or the "Company"), an industry- leading provider of drug discovery services, today announced that twelve abstracts highlighting data from the Company's oncology drug discovery services platform will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, held April 8-13, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

"At AACR 2022, we look forward to showcasing data from our comprehensive suite of innovative drug discovery services that continue to support our clients in their oncology research goals," said Haiching Ma, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Reaction Biology. "With these data, we continue to build upon our capabilities as a world leader and partner in drug discovery."

New data will be presented on the Company's diacylglycerol kinase assay panel, which will aid researchers in better informing isoform specific inhibitor discovery and provides researchers for the first time with ten new lipid kinase targets. Additionally, Reaction will share data on a new biology approach, leading to an enhanced preclinical characterization of the WEE-1 inhibitor adavosertib.

Reaction will present data from a number of new and enhanced assays and other drug discovery services in oncology. The full range of data presented at AACR include:

Development of diacylglycerol kinase assays to facilitate isoform specific inhibitor discovery ( Sunday, April 10, 2022 , 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM ; Poster Section 8, Poster Board Number: 24, Permanent Abstract Number: 170)

Characterization of KRas pathway inhibitors in 2D and 3D screening formats ( Sunday, April 10, 2022 , 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM ; Poster Section 23, Poster Board Number: 7, Permanent Abstract Number: 357)

Application of NanoBRET target engagement cellular assay for measurement of inhibitor binding to wild type and mutant RAS in live cells ( Sunday, April 10, 2022 , 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM ; Poster Section 24, Poster Board Number: 15, Permanent Abstract Number: 379)

Benefit of using a spectral flow analyzer for the analysis of immune cell populations in tumors ( Sunday, April 10, 2022 , 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM ; Poster Section 39, Poster Board Number: 14, Permanent Abstract Number: 629)

A systems biology approach combining ProLiFiler and Cancer Data Miner for an enhanced preclinical characterization of the WEE-1 inhibitor adavosertib ( Monday, April 11, 2022 , 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM ; Poster Section 24, Poster Board Number: 22, Permanent Abstract Number: 1132)

Comparison and consequences of different implantation techniques on the orthotopic growth of syngeneic Hepa1-6 liver cancer cells ( Monday, April 11, 2022 , 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM ; Poster Section 11, Poster Board Number: 13, Permanent Abstract Number: 1621)

Probing PRMT5 Inhibitors with Distinct Binding Modes Using Surface Plasmon Resonance ( Tuesday, April 12, 2022 , 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM ; Poster Section 40, Poster Board Number: 6, Permanent Abstract Number: 2921)

Exploring the combinatorial potential of bispecific T-cell engagers in high throughput format ( Tuesday, April 12, 2022 , 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM ; Poster Section 38, Poster Board Number: 8, Permanent Abstract Number: 2893)

Comprehensive characterization of CDK inhibitors using a complete panel of all 20 human cyclin-dependent kinases ( Tuesday, April 12, 2022 , 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM ; Poster Section 5, Poster Board Number: 8, Permanent Abstract Number: 2304)

Real-time quantitative PCR based analysis of transcriptional effects of CDK8/Cyclin C inhibitors ( Tuesday, April 12, 2022 , 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM ; Poster Section 5, Poster Board Number: 22, Permanent Abstract Number: 2318)

A versatile assay suite for the discovery of new KRAS pathway inhibitors ( Tuesday, April 12, 2022 , 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM ; Poster Section 4, Poster Board Number: 16, Permanent Abstract Number: 2987)

Cytotoxic effects of LRRK2 inhibitors in combined treatment with chemotherapeutic agents on a large panel of cancer cell lines ( Wednesday, April 13, 2022 , 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM ; Poster Section 27, Poster Board Number: 26, Permanent Abstract Number: 4072)

"This year, we celebrate the Company's 20-year history of delivering superior science and driving customer-centric innovation, while we build upon our expanding suite of comprehensive services and support," said John H. Johnson, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Reaction Biology. "These data at AACR represent the breadth and depth of Reaction Biology's pre-clinical research services in oncology and underscore why we are a preferred global partner in the area of drug discovery."

Copies of the poster presentations will be available at Reaction Biology's booth (#1247) during exhibit hall hours April 10 – April 13 and on the Company's website.

About Reaction Biology

Founded in 2001, Reaction is a contract research organization (CRO) that provides a full suite of drug discovery services to over 1,800 biopharmaceutical customers worldwide. Reaction's capabilities include functional biochemical assays, compound screening, a wide range of mechanistic and biophysical studies, and an extensive array of cell-based assays. Reaction maintains one of the largest panels of kinase assays in the world with over 750 unique assays. The Company performs over 5,000 client projects annually with its over 2,000 validated assays. The Company has lab facilities in Malvern, PA, and Freiburg, Germany, with approximately 130 employees.

