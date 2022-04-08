Next Earth Token NXTT Listing on MEXC Global Exchange

BUDAPEST, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The third-largest metaverse, Next Earth seems unstoppable. As discussed in a recent Business Insider article , the platform has seen tremendous growth, with over 230,000 users and a host of exciting new features. Today has been the moment their community was waiting for: Next Earth's listing on MEXC Global Exchange , one of the biggest crypto exchanges. According to Coingecko, MEXC the fifth largest cryptocurrency exchange is set to boost liquidity for the 2 months old token.

MEXC is a user-friendly digital asset service provider, with over 3.6 billion dollars daily trading volume, and the listing provides a great opportunity for Next Earthians to trade NXTT tokens.

"We've been very strategic with the design and timing of milestones for our token. After 2 months this is the perfect time to introduce NXTT to the global crypto community and MEXC is the perfect partner for that. We have scaled the team significantly since the token launch, and we are now switching gears to make NXTT The Metaverse Token with the most utility. The first developments for utility will be the Launchpad Council and staking enabling token holders to take on governance roles and earn rewards," - said David Taylor, token architect.

In order to thank NXTT community members for their support, there is going to be 1,140,000 NXTT to be won.

From April 11th 3pm UTC to April 15th 3pm UTC, users can win two types of prizes: Grand prizes and participation prizes.

Additionally, MEXC Global will launch a listing campaign initiated by Next Earth, where users can stake tokens to vote towards a predetermined goal. In the kickstarter, users can vote to win 3.1 million NXTT in airdrops.

Finally, MEXC will launch a session of MX DeFi with Next Earth, to enable mining on NXTT tokens from April 18 to April 20. During this campaign, users can stake MX and NXTT to earn liquidity yield on NXTT.

These are exciting opportunities to get involved with Next Earth and win some valuable prizes. For full terms and conditions, please see the MEXC website.

View original content:

SOURCE Next Earth