PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE ANNOUNCES MILLIONS.CO AS OFFICIAL WATCH PARTY PLATFORM

The PFL partnership with MILLIONS.co begins with the 2022 PFL Regular Season

PFL MMA Regular Season kicks off on April 20

NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, and MILLIONS.co have agreed to a multi-year partnership that will see MILLIONS become the official watch party platform partner of the PFL starting with the 2022 Regular Season.

Photo by Professional Fighters League (PRNewswire)

MILLIONS is the largest social commerce and video platform connecting the world of sport, and will enable PFL athletes to host watch parties, launch athlete-specific merchandise, and provide "ask me anything" personalized videos to fans.

"The Professional Fighters League is pleased to announce MILLIONS as our official watch party partner," says PFL CEO Peter Murray. "The PFL prides itself on disrupting MMA. The opportunity for major influencers and PFL athletes, the best in the sport, to interact with our fans while watching the 2022 PFL Season unfold on ESPN and ESPN+ is a great way to create unforgettable experiences."

"We're thrilled to be partnering with PFL. This is a world first where fans can now watch PFL events with their favorite athletes with full access," said MILLIONS CEO Matt Whitteker. "Fans will be able to watch PFL not just with MMA superstars, but NFL alumni, MLB alumni and a wide range of sports celebrities that are also PFL fans."

PFL is the first and only MMA league with a true sports-season format where elite fighters from around the world compete in a Regular Season, Playoffs and Championship. The four competitors in each division who earn the most points in the Regular Season advance to the win-or-go-home Playoffs, followed by the biggest night in MMA – the PFL World Championship – with each winner going home with the $1 million prize.

Professional Fighters League is the No. 2 MMA company globally and features an elite talent roster with 25 percent of its fighters independently ranked in the top-25 of the world, including 2021 PFL champions Kayla Harrison and Ray Cooper III. PFL has live event coverage in 160 countries on leading distribution platforms and delivers a unique, innovative product to the more than 600 million MMA fans globally.

About Professional Fighters League

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the fastest growing and most innovative sports league. It is the #2 MMA company worldwide and the only one with a sports-season format featuring elite fighters from around the world competing in a Regular Season, Playoffs and Championship. The four competitors in each division who earn the most points in the Regular Season advance to the win-or-go-home Playoffs, followed by the biggest night in MMA – the PFL World Championship – with each winner going home with the $1 million prize.

PFL is primetime in the U.S on ESPN and ESPN+ and was broadcast and streamed live worldwide last year to 160 countries with partners including RMC Sport, FPT, Sky Sport, and more. It delivers a unique, innovative product to the more than 600 million MMA fans globally. The PFL roster is world-class, with 25% of PFL fighters independently ranked in the top 25 in the world. The PFL proprietary SmartCage data and analytics platform powers real-time betting and provides next-gen viewing experience.

PFLmma.com; Instagram (@PFLmma); Twitter (@PFLMMA); Facebook (/PFLmma)

About MILLIONS.co

MILLIONS is a platform that allows athletes and their audience to connect like never before. MILLIONS supports athletes in building their brand, merchandise line and acts as their turnkey e-commerce partner. MILLIONS also allows athletes to host Watchparties and Live-Streams free, sponsored or PPV. For fans MILLIONS gives direct access to the athletes they love through the platform. MILLIONS also connects brands to athletes through Sponsored Watchparties and Personalized Videos giving brands access to over 100 MILLION sports fans globally growing to 500 MILLION by 2023.

MILLIONS is backed by Boston based Volition Capital and co-founded by legendary MMA announcer Bruce Buffer.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Professional Fighters League (PFL)