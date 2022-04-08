Annual Event Brings Together the Transportation Supply Chain

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) opened registration for its 2022 Insight Tech Conference + Expo, which will be held Aug. 14-17 at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Trimble Opens Registration for its 2022 Insight Tech Conference + Expo (PRNewswire)

After hosting the event virtually in 2020 and 2021, this year's conference will be back in person for four days of networking, education and collaboration among transportation and supply chain leaders. Insight is open to all transportation suppliers and technology vendors, providing attendees with an unparalleled opportunity to share ideas, learn about industry trends and discover technology that can accelerate a digital transformation in their business.

"The past two years have demonstrated the vital role that the transportation industry plays in keeping our shelves stocked and our world moving. It has also shown that there is incredible opportunity to increase connectivity and drive out inefficiencies through technology," said James Langley, senior vice president, Trimble Transportation. "That's what Insight is all about—to bring stakeholders from across the industry together to revolutionize how we supply our world."

Since its inception in 2016, Insight has provided attendees with a chance to gain valuable experiences through a mix of educational sessions, hands-on training and technology exhibits from leading transportation solution providers. Sponsorships and exhibitor options have also been reimagined for 2022—including an all-inclusive exhibit hall and a new industry partner educational session series—to enhance the experience for both new and returning suppliers and vendors.

"From our own portfolio of carrier and shipper-focused solutions to our wide range of integrations and strategic relationships, Trimble is dedicated to enhancing every part of the supply chain," said Langley. "We are excited to get back together in person this August to discover how we can improve the supply chain for everyone it serves."

For more information on Insight 2022 and to register, visit: transportation.trimble.com/insight-2022 .

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is transforming the supply chain by empowering stakeholders—drivers, carriers, intermediaries and shippers—to connect via a common platform in order to integrate data and optimize procurement, planning and execution workflows to effectively maximize resource utilization. The unmatched combination of Trimble's enterprise transportation management systems (TMS) and asset maintenance solutions for the back office, driver mobility solutions and routing and navigation capabilities enable customers to more holistically respond to the challenging transportation demands driven by today's dynamic supply chain. For more information, visit: transportation.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

GTRMB

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trimble