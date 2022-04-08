UNITED KENNEL CLUB ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR SPONSORSHIP AGREEMENT WITH DOGTRA

Partnership Offers Expert Training Tools & Support for UKC® Dogs and Dog Owners

KALAMAZOO, Mich., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Kennel Club® (UKC®) today announced a three-year sponsorship with Dogtra, a premium technology company situated in high-performance dog training products.

UKC®'s leadership in the sporting dog space for over 120 years, paired with Dogtra's expertise on developing superb dog training technology means the UKC community can look forward to a productive and healthy partnership benefiting Dogs That Do More™ and the breeders, owners, and handlers committed to them.

A fundamental similarity involves the shared mission to help dogs reach their full potential afield in training and during licensed competitions.

"A well-trained dog operating full-tilt in the field or one working diligently in a career setting is truly an inspiring thing to see," UKC®'s Todd Kellam said.

"Performing at the optimal level requires several elements coming together just right. Nutrition, breeding, and the best-suited training resources all working together to bring out the wow-factor," Kellam added.

"Dogtra has always had a close eye on the UKC® community's vision for performance dogs," Dogtra Head of Marketing Stephen Cho said.

He added, "Our commitment to designing products around competitors and trainers' needs has led to this natural partnership with UKC®. We look forward to continuing our commitment to providing competitive training products and celebrating the sporting dog space."

As a proud partner of UKC®, Dogtra will support UKC® competitors on-site at all national UKC® events, highlighting their commitment to the UKC community and support of active dogs everywhere.

Guided by the belief that dogs make a difference by being the best partner a human can have – in the field, on the job, or in a competition event, UKC® is a community for people and dogs to pursue excellence together. Founded in 1898, UKC® has been dedicated to enhancing the lives of Dogs That Do More™, and their owners, by providing essential resources to help owners and breeders make informed decisions. The dog-human bond is celebrated through family-friendly programs highlighting the instincts and heritage of purebred and mixed-breed dogs alike at over 18,000 licensed events annually.

Within the diverse world of obedience training, sporting dogs and K-9, Dogtra's mission for over 30 years has been to continue to develop industry leading tools to Make Every Dog Exceptional. An industry pioneer with patented training features and tools unique to the Dogtra line. Dogtra's development approach has always included input from industry professionals to create training tools that are balanced with intuitive design and endure high performance training environments. Dogtra strives to grow alongside our dog training community and continues to innovate around their ever evolving needs.

