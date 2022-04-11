American Veterans Group provides grant to U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes Fellowship Program

$28,000 grant to support corporate and military spouse fellowship programs on behalf of Transurban North America

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Veterans Group (AVG), a social impact investment bank and Wall Street's first and only public benefit corporation, has provided a grant to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes Fellowship Program. Hiring Our Heroes (HOH) connects military service members, military spouses, and veterans with American businesses to help them find meaningful employment.

The $28,000 gift from American Veterans Group will be used to support the non-profit's corporate and military spouse fellowship programs. The funds will be used to support the operating costs of facilitating learning opportunities for five active-duty service members and four military spouses in the National Capital Region. The fellowships will be awarded to populations with the greatest need, including enlisted service members, women, and persons of color.

American Veterans Group is a service-disabled, veteran-owned investment bank that dedicates 25% of its earnings to support veterans' causes. The gift to Hiring Our Heroes was made possible by Transurban North America's appointment of AVG as a co-manager on a recent Commonwealth of Virginia bond issue. The global transportation company is developing and operating a growing network of dynamically-tolled Express Lanes in the Greater Washington Area in partnership with government – including along I-95, I-395, and I-495. AVG was co-manager for a $638 million series 2022 senior lien revenue refunding bond issuance by the Commonwealth of Virginia Small Business Financing Authority on behalf of 95 Express Lanes, LLC, operated by Transurban.

"Supporting Hiring Our Heroes aligns perfectly with our corporate social mission to help veterans make the often-difficult transition from military to civilian life," said Ben Biles, co-founder and chief executive officer of American Veterans Group. "Fellowship programs like Hiring Our Heroes forge strong relationships between veterans and military spouses and key business decision makers who are invested in fostering their success. We wholeheartedly support the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation in this important work and share Transurban's commitment to making a difference for veterans in the D.C. area."

Hiring Our Heroes fellowships are designed to provide workforce development programs that place highly skilled and educated service members, veterans, military spouses, and military caregivers with employers who are committed to hiring them. Service members receive experiential work opportunities prior to their departure from the military, creating direct pathways to employment.

"It's support from partners such as American Veterans Group that makes our work possible," said Eric Eversole, president of Hiring Our Heroes and vice president at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. "Thanks to their generosity and belief in our mission, we're able to deliver best-in-class solutions to connect diverse military talent with American businesses regardless of their location in the world. Through our engagement of the business community, we have worked with our partners to help more than 600,000 veterans and military spouses find meaningful careers."

"At Transurban, our mission is to strengthen communities through transport and that means investing in the communities we serve," said Michael Discenza, chief financial officer of Transurban North America. "We thank American Veterans Group for their partnership and dedication to the meaningful investments they bring forward to serve communities. We are honored Hiring our Heroes is using this donation to support our military and their spouses who have made invaluable contributions to serve and defend our country."

About American Veterans Group

American Veterans Group, PBC, is a military veteran-owned, social impact-focused broker dealer that delivers value to institutional clients while providing meaningful philanthropic support to the military veteran community. The company reinvests 25% of its earnings in national and local military veteran non-profit organizations that provide worthy services and support to one of America's most vulnerable, at-risk populations. As Wall Street's only public benefit corporation, American Veterans Group empowers institutional clients to partner in its social mission while enabling them to remain focused on key business objectives and goals. To learn more about American Veterans Group, visit their website at www.americanvetsgroup.com.

About the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation (USCCF)

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation (USCCF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit affiliate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce dedicated to strengthening America's long-term competitiveness by addressing developments that affect our nation, our economy and the global business environment.

About Hiring Our Heroes

Hiring Our Heroes (HOH) is a 501(c)(3) organization under the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. The non-profit launched in March 2011 as a nationwide initiative to help veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses find meaningful employment. Working with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's vast network of state and local chambers and other strategic partners from the public, private and nonprofit sectors, Hiring Our Heroes has helped hundreds of thousands of veterans and military spouses find meaningful employment through its comprehensive training and hiring events, fellowship programs, and online tools. HOH programs and services are available in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, and on military installations around the world. For more information on programming and initiatives: HiringOurHeroes.org; @HiringOurHeroes on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Transurban North America

Transurban is one of the world's largest toll-road operators and developers, working to get people where they want to go, as quickly and safely as possible. By embracing collaboration with government, our public-private partnerships are delivering transformative infrastructure solutions across five markets. In fiscal year 2021, our global customers saved 376,000 hours on average each workday across two million trips on our roads with faster, more predictable travel options. With a leading market share of transportation P3 investment in North America, we are pioneering travel solutions like dynamically tolled Express Lanes and are partnering with government to think about the policies, technology and infrastructure that will get you home today and 10 years from now. Learn more about Transurban North America at: Transurban.com | Expresslanes.com | A25.com

Media Contacts:

For American Veterans Group

Mark Kroeger

The Boldsquare Group

(513) 236-3109

mark@boldsquare.com

For Hiring Our Heroes

Alice Massimi

(202) 961-5748

amassimi@uschamber.com

For Transurban North America

Tanya Sheres

(571) 335-3511

tsheres@transurban.com

View original content:

SOURCE American Veterans Group