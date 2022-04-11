Furlani Foods Announces a Fresh New Look for Its Joseph Campione Brand

OAK CREEK, Wis., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - For over 40 years, Furlani Foods has combined a rich heritage of making great quality garlic bread products, with an entrepreneurial spirit. The company has always been passionate and committed to transforming everyday meals into memorable eating experiences that everyone can enjoy together. Furlani Foods has updated the graphics for its Joseph Campione portfolio, with a co-branded design that serves to enhance shelf impact and portray that Joseph Campione is part of the Furlani family.

New Co-Branded Packaging Design (CNW Group/Furlani Foods) (PRNewswire)

Both brands represent decades of tradition and quality, and offer a consistent, superior homemade taste in the company's endless varieties of Frozen Garlic Breads, Cheese Breads, Texas Toast, Rolls, and Breadsticks. The new design is not too far of a departure from what it used to be, with the injection of color, fresh photography and relevant callouts that serve to heighten appetite appeal, promote convenience of use, and attract even more shoppers to the shelf.

"When it comes to our brands, consumers will continue to enjoy the consistent quality, performance and authentic garlic flavor that is important to them," says Jackie Brenkel, Head of Marketing.

The Joseph Campione website josephcampione.com has also been refreshed and features this exciting new design.

Furlani Foods

Furlani Foods operates from three state-of the-art baking facilities located in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, as well as in Ontario, Canada. We manufacture and distribute signature branded and private label products to North America's leading retailers and food service operators. Our success lies in our focus and our experienced team of bakers, product developers, and operators, who bring together a passion for perfection.

Joseph Campione by Furlani - New Co-Branded Logo! (CNW Group/Furlani Foods) (PRNewswire)

