ICONIC AMERICAN TRAVELWARE BRAND BRIGGS & RILEY UNVEILS NEW BASELINE COLLECTION

The redesigned version of the brand's flagship collection continues to provide exceptional performance while introducing enhanced innovation

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic American travelware brand Briggs & Riley is proud to announce the upcoming debut of the new Baseline collection. In April, the brand will unveil a reimagined version of the brand's flagship collection, merging timeless style with extraordinary engineering. The collection consists of a variety of distinctive pieces that work together seamlessly.

"Enhancing the travel experience and providing revolutionary innovations remains at the forefront of our brand's core values," said Briggs & Riley CEO Richard Krulik. "Especially in today's climate, with new adventures being realized after a challenging two years, travelers are seeking products crafted with the ultimate care. We are thrilled to introduce the new Baseline collection, which reflects the deep passion, pride, and loyalty to authentically delivering smart technology to help travelers discover the world."

The new Baseline Collection features varying styles including wheeled carry-on and checked luggage, backpacks, tote bags, duffle bags, garment bags, and toiletry kits. Standout features setting Baseline apart in the industry include:

The world's only one-touch CX™ expansion , an upgraded system from the original Baseline collection. With the simple press of a button, nearly all wheeled bags in the collection can expand to increase packing capacity, and then can be easily compressed down to their original size.

Proprietary shock absorbing wheels for 360° maneuverability and smooth, quiet gliding

Premium identification through elegant personalization and iconic leather detailing, which is the first time that monogramming is available for Baseline products.

Optimal capacity with the brand's patented Outsider® handle to provide a flat packing surface inside to minimize wrinkles. The handle is made from aircraft-grade aluminum and engineered with outstanding impact resistant design.

Superior materials tested to the highest standards, such as ballistic nylon fabric that provides exceptional durability and resists wear and tear, to evoke traveling with confidence.

Smartly designed versatile features such as extra-wide garment panels to envelop clothing for minimal creasing, and an integrated garment carrier to secure formal attire.

Additional organizational elements include a PowerPocket™ to conveniently store a battery pack or cell phone to charge on the go, an add-a-bag strap, to transport two bags as one, organizational pockets with soft, premium lining so that everything from laptops and iPads to business cards and pens have a dedicated space, and RFID blocking pockets to protect personal data.

Owned by US Luggage, LLC, Briggs & Riley is dedicated to delivering remarkable travelware with extraordinary performance and enduring quality. Built on a rich legacy of continuous innovation, exacting performance, and true dedication to the art of travel, Briggs & Riley leads the way – elevating industry standards while ensuring effortless passage for discerning travelers worldwide. Through each collection launched, the trusted brand enable travelers to be in control of their journey with intuitive functionality and convenience features, innovation to enhance the travel experience, and the promise of an experience made to last for life. Each style exudes a timeless, classic sophistication that honors legacy while evolving to meet the needs of travelers.

From inception, the brand and its parent company have shaped the travel industry by introducing innovations such as the first ever wheeled luggage, and over time have evolved through continuous innovation, exceptional performance, and timeless, considered design.

Briggs & Riley is committed to integrating sustainability into every step of the design, manufacturing, marketing, and home office processes, increasingly embracing practices that are designed to reduce the environmental impact of each product made and action taken. Since inception, all Briggs & Riley products are engineered for today's travels and crafted to last for life. The brand is the only luggage company to offer an unconditional lifetime guarantee, which repairs products free of charge with no proof of purchase needed and no questions asked. This is a reflection of the brand's purposeful focus on reducing the number of bags the end up in landfills.

Briggs & Riley is available at more than 500 fine specialty retailers, select e-tailers, select high-end department stores world-wide, and online at www.briggs-riley.com.

Born of a legacy spanning a century, two continents and three generations, Briggs & Riley is the iconic American travelware brand that is dedicated to enabling a life well-lived enriched by travel, full of discovery and meaningful experiences. Owned by US Luggage, LLC, Briggs & Riley is committed to delivering extraordinary performance and enduring quality. Inspired to lead the way, from introducing the world's first wheeled travelcase to the best lifetime guarantee in the world, Briggs & Riley's travelware is thoughtfully designed with smart solutions and meaningful consistency, made to last for life. For more information, please visit www.briggs-riley.com

