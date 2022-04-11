NEUVOGEN Appoints Vaccine Manufacturing expert, Peter Watler, PhD as Head of Manufacturing Operations

SAN DIEGO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEUVOGEN, an immunoncology company, announced today that Peter Watler, PhD has been appointed Head, Manufacturing Operations. He will lead NEUVOGEN's clinical and commercial manufacturing strategy, oversee production of NEUVOGEN's cancer vaccines and manage relationships with contract manufacturing organizations.

"We are thrilled that Dr. Watler has agreed to join our team and lead NEUVOGEN's manufacturing operations" said Todd Binder, Chief Executive Officer, NEUVOGEN. "Peter has an extensive track record of delivering both biologic and vaccine clinical and commercial supply on time and on budget. I am confident that at NEUVOGEN he will build on his track record."

Dr. Peter Watler has over three decades of vaccine and biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing experience including a deep knowledge of clinical and commercial manufacturing and partnering with contract manufacturing organizations. He has authored several IND and BLA submissions with participation in FDA inspections and cGMP audits. During his twelve years at Amgen, Dr. Watler led teams responsible for the technology transfer and commercial manufacturing support of Neupogen®, Stemgen®, Kepivance® and Infergen®. He most recently served as Chief Technical Officer of Coherus BioSciences where he established partnerships with leading contract manufacturers and was responsible for the clinical supply chain management and establishing the commercial manufacture of Udenyca®. Dr. Watler also served as Chief Technology Officer at Hyde Engineering where he oversaw the process design of biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities including a modern modular facility recently built and commissioned in China. Prior to that, he was Vice-President of Manufacturing at Vaxgen, and led the team responsible for the design, build and validation of a vaccine production facility. He also provided design input for Celltrion's first South Korea manufacturing plant. He received his PhD in chemical engineering from Yamaguchi University, Japan and holds bachelor's and master's degrees in chemical engineering from the University of Toronto.

"I look forward to working together with the team to develop the manufacturing strategy and building relationships with our contract manufacturing partners to generate clinical vaccine supplies and eventual commercial products." said Dr. Watler. "NEUVOGEN has the potential to generate substantial clinical benefit for patients with solid tumors. I am excited to be part of an effort that can be transformational for cancer patients."

About NEUVOGEN

NEUVOGEN, Inc. is an immunoncology company focused on whole cell cancer vaccine therapies. NEUVOGEN believes its cancer vaccines have the broadest combination of tumor associated antigens and tumor specific antigens ever delivered in a cancer vaccine and as a result can directly target a greater percentage of cancer cells in a solid tumor than any previous cancer vaccine. Based in San Diego, California, NEUVOGEN's goal is to develop therapeutic cancer vaccines that activate the body's immune system to eradicate solid tumors and meaningfully extend the lives of patients while limiting side effects. To learn more, visit www.neuvogen.com .

