Plante Moran Named to FORTUNE's 100 Best Companies to Work For List

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plante Moran has been named to FORTUNE magazine's list of "100 Best Companies to Work For" for the 24th consecutive year. The firm ranked 30 on the list.

One of the nation's largest certified public accounting and business advisory firms, Plante Moran is known for its people-first environment that prioritizes work-life balance, mental health and diversity, equity and inclusion – a formula that has been especially important in attracting and retaining top talent in the current job market.

"We continue to see the benefits of investing in programs and policies that can be tailored to each staff member and give people the ability to grow personally and professionally," Managing Partner Jim Proppe said. "We want to maintain and enhance our 'whole person comes to work' culture, especially during challenging times, to attract and retain best-in-class professionals who provide excellent service to our clients."

To attract and retain talent in a job market where workers are increasingly calling for more flexibility and a supportive company culture, Plante Moran created and enhanced programs that reaffirmed its commitment to its staff's well-being and performance.

While the firm has had workplace flexibility programs in place for decades, it enhanced these offerings last year to accommodate the changing needs of its staff, most notably through its Flexible Time Off and Workplace for Your Day policies. These policies allow staff to take time off as needed without having to "bank" time or worry about paid-time-off availability and choose the optimal working environment for the day based on their daily objectives and goals.

Plante Moran's workplace culture is often its top recruiting and retention tool, and the firm understands that little things make a big difference. From picking up the tab on food service delivery fees and shipping ice cream to staff members across the globe, to providing "thank you" bonuses to team members for their extraordinary efforts during the pandemic, the firm is constantly finding new ways to show staff they're appreciated and valued.

"In this job market, we know giving our team flexibility, independence and recognition for all the great work they do maximizes career satisfaction," Proppe said. "Being recognized by FORTUNE as one of the top companies to work for affirms we're doing right by our team and their families, which in turn, benefits our clients."

Plante Moran has more than 3,300 professionals based in Colorado, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio, as well as international offices in China, Mexico, India and Japan.

