Westwood Insurance Agency Renews HomeAid Sponsorship in Commitment to Ending Homelessness

WEST HILLS, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Westwood Insurance Agency proudly announced its renewed commitment to HomeAid and the fight to end homelessness. Westwood began working with HomeAid in 2019 and will once again join HomeAid's efforts as a silver-level sponsor.

HomeAid is a leading national non-profit provider, which serves to help people experiencing or at risk of homelessness build new lives through construction, community engagement, and education. HomeAid uses the power of collaboration with local and national builders, trades, suppliers, and community partners to maximize resources and expertise for non‐profit service providers to create safe and dignified housing and programmatic facilities for those without a home. Its efforts have provided housing and resources to over 520,000 people who are without a home.

President of Westwood Alan Umaly, who also sits on HomeAid's Board of Directors, has spoken about the importance of HomeAid's cause and how it connects with Westwood's own mission. "As an insurance agency dedicated to helping people protect what matters most, we know how important a home is."

Umaly's enthusiasm filters across the company. In addition to the corporate $25,000 contribution, employees have made individual donations to supply personal hygiene kits and household supplies. In 2022, every bit of help is appreciated, as the pandemic and its aftermath have caused homelessness to become more widespread. Umaly reflected, "We're proud and honored to support HomeAid and make a difference in the lives of so many."

Westwood's donation and commitment to HomeAid provide tangible resources that allow the non-profit to provide housing, life-changing programs, and the physical and emotional support needed to help people get back on their feet. "I could not be more grateful for the support and leadership from Westwood Insurance Agency in HomeAid's mission," said HomeAid CEO Scott Larson. "It is only through the engagement and collaboration from our partners that we can achieve HomeAid's vision of building a future without homelessness."

About HomeAid

Founded in 1989, HomeAid develops, builds, and preserves a variety of housing, including emergency, interim, transitional, permanent supportive, and affordable housing through its 19 affiliates in 13 states. HomeAid partners with hundreds of nonprofit organizations nationwide that provide housing and support services.

HomeAid has completed 1,043 housing and outreach projects with a value of more than $315 million. HomeAid has added over 12,600 beds that have served over 520,000 previously homeless individuals. For more information, visit www.homeaid.org .

About Westwood Insurance Agency

Westwood Insurance Agency is one of the largest personal lines agencies in the United States, having helped more than a million people protect what matters most since its founding in 1952. As a full-service agency, Westwood offers a complete array of personal, commercial, and surplus line products. Westwood partners with the world's leading insurance companies to offer its customers choice and competitively priced insurance products. For more information, visit http://www.WestwoodInsurance.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Westwood Insurance Agency