HackNotice releases a new, free white paper series on threat awareness

AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HackNotice, the leading threat awareness platform, announced its new series of white papers on threat awareness. The series focuses on what threat awareness is, how it is critical for employees, the dangers of not having threat awareness, and how it builds safer companies. This new series is freely accessible to everyone.

HackNotice Logo (PRNewsfoto/HackNotice) (PRNewswire)

Today, cybercrime has become such a pervasive issue that you can no longer rely on your cybersecurity team to hold down the fort alone. And you also can't expect security training to provide employees with the context they need to help prevent an attack.

Threat awareness is a practice for boosting your cybersecurity defense by ensuring all employees are motivated and enthusiastic about preventing cybercrime. It's a natural evolution of threat intelligence, which is a collection of data leveraged by security professionals to identify threats.

In the past, threat intelligence was only available to high-level security professionals. This "secret" information often detailed existing threats and vulnerabilities — including what was exposed and when — to help security pros quickly address issues before they became more pervasive.

"Threat awareness is a new concept for many companies, but the need and demand for a company wide threat awareness program has been building for decades. This series is to explain threat awareness, how it works, and how it can radically transform any organization." said Steve Thomas, Co-Founder and CEO, HackNotice.

Threat awareness, puts the power and responsibility on employees' shoulders. It democratizes threat intelligence, so all employees are aware of their online security events, risks, risk profiles, specific data hackers know about them, and threats they may face as a direct result of their online behaviors.

Download your free copy of HackNotice's white papers on threat awareness here . Interested in a demo instead? Schedule a free demo here .

About HackNotice

Hacknotice is the only company-wide threat awareness platform, making employees safer online. Users monitor, review, and take swift actions against their real cyber-threats. The platform focuses on bridging the gap between security teams and other employees through real-time alerts, around-the-clock monitoring, recovery recommendations, and a full security training and assessment program. HackNotice's mission is to make all employees threat aware, creating a resilient culture of security. Founded in 2019, HackNotice is located in Austin, TX. For more information, visit www.hacknotice.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HackNotice