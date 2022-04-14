KLOC HEALTH Enters into know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic for Health Staffing Platform

DENVER, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLOC HEALTH, a healthcare software solutions platform that's out to improve the mental and physical wellbeing of nurses, announced today it has entered into a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to co-create a mobile, on-demand nurse staffing solution for Mayo Clinic.

The collaboration will focus on matching nurses for immediate, short- and long-term assignments by a variety of attributes such as availability, location, certifications, skill sets and interests. The software allows for real-time communication with staff to secure the right individual, for the right position, at the right location and at the right time. Nurses also will be able to build their own profiles on the platform and provide real-time feedback on their performance, job satisfaction and peer reviews.

As it gains momentum, the KLOC platform will be able to analyze data and feedback, forecast potential scenarios and help Mayo Clinic more accurately predict viable staffing options.

"Nurses are on the front lines of ensuring the highest quality care for patients — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. That's why hiring the right nurse for the right role is so critical. Our solution looks at the whole person, not just their work attributes, while understanding patient demands and hospital needs to make the perfect match, much more quickly and efficiently," says KLOC HEALTH Co-founder Naveed Usman.

The KLOC HEALTH Staffing Platform, now in its final stages of development, will be launched as a pilot at Mayo Clinic. Participating nurses will be invited to create their profiles on the platform, which will go live by late Summer 2022.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

KLOC HEALTH, based in Denver, Colorado is a SaaS platform that helps hospitals forecast resource needs before they arise. KLOC HEALTH combines fragmented hospital data with its proprietary algorithms that help reduce health staffing costs, while revealing actionable operational insights, effectively forecasting volatile patient care demands with fluctuating health staffing needs. For more information, please visit www.klochealth.com .

