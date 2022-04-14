SALONULTIMATE PROVIDES SALON INDUSTRY ACCESS TO FASTER TIPS WITH TIPPY'S INTEGRATED TIPPING SOFTWARE

AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SalonUltimate, an innovative provider of flexible business management software for the beauty industry, announced today a partnership with Tippy, the leading salon and spa digital tipping platform. The partnership enables salon owners to provide a fully integrated checkout solution for acquiring and disbursing cashless tips.

"With this new integration to drive financial inclusion, we are creating a faster way to receive and increase tips"

Together, SalonUltimate's robust solutions for tablet and mobile checkouts coupled with Tippy's disruptive digital tipping software will provide a seamless experience for customers, stylists, and owners.

"It's a winning solution for everyone allowing us the opportunity to further address and strengthen one of the leading concerns in the beauty industry today – employee retention," said Sean Maney, founder and president of SalonUltimate. "With this new integration to drive financial inclusion, we are creating a faster way to receive and increase tips, building employee morale."

The integrated platform provides stylists free and instant access to tip funds with no float account requirements placed on the business. Additional benefits include instant notifications, full tip history, a Branch digital wallet backed by an FDIC-insured checking account, and Mastercard debit card. This technology is compatible with Apple and Google Pay, offering access to a free nationwide ATM network, free ACH transfers, cash flow management tools, and reward program with cash back.

"Our team couldn't be more excited to partner with SalonUltimate. We have the opportunity to optimize tips and provide a suite of financial empowerment tools to all service professionals," said Terry McKim, Founder and CIO of Tippy.

To learn more, please visit SalonUltimate.com.

About SalonUltimate

SalonUltimate, founded in 2012, is a rapidly expanding international technology enterprise. Our team consists of a diverse group of intelligent, skilled, dedicated, and enthusiastic individuals who have propelled SalonUltimate to become the all-in-one solution exceeding expectations of any salon or spa. From a single location to chains with thousands of stores, the SalonUltimate team zealously attends to the needs of all our users. The satisfaction of clients is our company's #1 measure of success.

About Tippy

Tippy, a digital tipping system built for service industry professionals by industry professionals, is a disruptive technology offering a suite of tools to reduce processing fees and improving service providers' tips. Tippy, helps businesses to meet and exceed financial goals. Tippy caters to a variety of sectors including beauty, hospitality, and fitness. For more information, visit MeetTippy.com.

Media Contact:

SalonUltimate

Jada Coyne

jada.coyne@salonultimate.com

View original content:

SOURCE SalonUltimate