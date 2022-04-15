InventHelp Inventor Develops Blanket for Parents who have Lost a Child (AAT-4542)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a comforting blanket that would offer a symbol of enduring love and remembrance for parents who have lost a child," said an inventor, from College Park, Ga., "so I invented the MEMORY NOTE BLANKET. My design would give a parent something tangible to hold and connect with emotionally."

The invention provides a unique memory blanket for parents who have lost a child. In doing so, it offers a visible, tangible way to channel grief. As a result, it enhances comfort and it offers therapeutic value for parents. The invention features a comforting design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents who experience the death of a child, a miscarriage or a stillbirth. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AAT-4542, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

