EDDA Technology is proud to announce IQQA®-BodyImaging Provides 3D assessment in ACCLAIM Trial conducted by SIO

EDDA Technology, a global leading provider in advanced imaging-guided precision treatment solutions, announced today it has entered into an agreement with the Society of Interventional Oncology (SIO) for their ACCLAIM Trial (Ablation with Confirmation of Colorectal Liver Metastases Prospective Trial for Microwave Ablation as a Local Cure). IQQA®-BodyImaging Interventional will be used to provide 3D assessment of the ablation zone and margin for selected colorectal liver metastases.

In this prospective, multi-center, international trial, SIO proposes to establish microwave ablation (MWA) as the preferred treatment option for selected colorectal liver metastases that can be ablated with sufficient margins. The study will be the first global, prospective trial to use an objective and reproducible technical outcome in its study design, which SIO believes will drive important changes to future treatment guidelines. The ACCLAIM study will estimate disease-free survival of colorectal liver metastases treated with MWA incorporating 3D ablation software (EDDA Technology) margin confirmation intraoperatively and through a subsequent independent review centralized validation process.

The IQQA® platform provides comprehensive 3D image analysis using MR and CT, and has been used in over 80,000 cases worldwide for surgery and treatment with substantial time-saving. This exceptionally intuitive solution supports in-depth quantitative volumetry with fast, dependable results and allows for versatility of transplantation, resection, or interventional procedure planning.

"IQQA® is a proven innovation to support physicians in providing individualized and optimized treatment solution. Powered by our precision 3D capabilities, IQQA® aims to facilitate the next generation of precision surgery and treatment.", said Dr. Jianzhong Qian, President and CEO of EDDA Technology. "We're glad that the IQQA platform was chosen by SIO for this global trial which will bring important clinical information for the future interventional treatment guidelines."

About The Society of Interventional Oncology (SIO)

The Society of Interventional Oncology (SIO) is a non-profit association that supports and promotes the field of interventional oncology (IO). SIO provides a community for IO professionals to connect and work together to advance IO as the fourth pillar of cancer therapy worldwide alongside medical, surgical and radiation oncology. SIO offers a space for IO practitioners to continue their professional development, access advocacy and research, and engage in idea-sharing with peers. SIO was established in January of 2017 by the Board of Directors of the former conference WCIO, now known as SIO's Annual Scientific Meeting. www.sio-central.org

About EDDA Technology

EDDA Technology is an innovative leader in the rapidly growing field of intelligent robotic solutions for precision surgery. Pioneering a "fully quantitative, interactive" approach to intelligent imaging analytics and robotic integration, the company has built a proprietary technology platform to facilitate pre-surgical planning and simulation, intra-operative navigation, post-operative evaluation. With its end-to-end enabling platform, EDDA's goal is to form a comprehensive ecosystem of clinical practice, connection and education to support physicians and patient management in all tiers of hospitals. IQQA® is a registered trademark of EDDA Technology. www.eddatech.com

