InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Fueling System for Motor Vehicles (CCP-1600)

"I wanted to create a more efficient and environmentally-friendly means of fueling motor vehicles like cars, trucks, motorcycles and recreational boats," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented COOKING WITH GAS. My design eliminates the need to purchase expensive gasoline and it could help to reduce unsightly smog and related health problems."

The invention provides an improved way to fuel a motor vehicle. In doing so, it offers an alternative to burning gasoline or diesel fuel for propulsion. As a result, it increases efficiency and it helps to reduce pollution. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for motor vehicle owners. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCP-1600, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

