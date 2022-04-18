S&T BANK RECEIVES HIGHEST RANKING IN OVERALL CUSTOMER SATISFACTION IN PENNSYLVANIA REGION BY J.D. POWER

INDIANA, Pa., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bank (NASDAQ: STBA) has claimed the highest ranking in Customer Satisfaction with Consumer Banking in the Pennsylvania region of the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study.

J.D. Power 2022 Award (PRNewswire)

"I am extremely proud of our recent recognition by J.D. Power of highest ranking in customer satisfaction," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer, S&T Bank. "This recognition is a direct reflection on our employees and the great work they do to build trusting relationships that enable us to support customers and address their financial needs."

The study is based on responses from 101,587 retail banking customers of the largest banks in the United States regarding their experiences with their retail bank. It was fielded from April 2021 through January 2022. National banks are defined as banks with more than $300 billion in domestic deposits; regional banks are those with $65 billion-$299 billion in domestic deposits; and midsize banks are those with 50-100 branches nationally and at least 20 branches within a respective region.

The annual study analyzes retail banking customers' satisfaction with their primary financial institution. S&T received the highest score in the Pennsylvania region and ranked #1 in the following areas: account offerings, convenience banking, people and trust.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it shows that our people play an important role in serving our customers, who have come to expect superior customer satisfaction from us across all channels. Customers want to know there is someone they can see and interact with when navigating life events and planning for the future. I'm extremely proud of our employees for delivering so well for our customers," shared Jason Forman, director of consumer banking at S&T.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.5 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About the J.D. Power U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study

The U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, now in its 17th year, was redesigned for 2022. It measures satisfaction across seven factors (in order of importance): trust; people; account offerings; allowing customers to bank how and when they want; saving time and money; digital channels; and resolving problems or complaints.

For more information about the U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, visit here.

New S&T Bank logo (PRNewsFoto/S&T Bank) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE S&T Bank