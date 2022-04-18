Santander Consumer USA Partners with Wheels of Success to Provide Vehicles for Individuals in Need

Santander Consumer will donate 30 vehicles over four years to help more people get to work

DALLAS and TAMPA, Fla., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA Inc. ("Santander Consumer" and "Santander") today announced a four-year commitment to donate two used vehicles every quarter to Tampa-based Wheels of Success Inc. ("Wheels of Success"). Wheels of Success helps families obtain, and sustain, work by providing them with reliable personal transportation. Santander Consumer will donate a total of 30 vehicles through December 2025, valued at approximately $600,000.00.

Wheels of Success not only supplies its clients with transportation, but also supports families who can't afford repairs by providing them with preventative maintenance and car-care classes. Clients receiving vehicles buy them from Wheels of Success, making monthly payments based on the client's ability to pay. In addition, clients are required to provide service hours to the organization, which – coupled with the cash repayments - helps Wheels of Success serve other families.

"The Tampa Bay area is home to a category of working-class men and women who earn too much money to be eligible for government-assisted transportation programs, but not enough to buy and/or maintain a vehicle," said Susan Jacobs, Founder and CEO of Wheels of Success. "We offer resources that give people the ability to provide for their families and maintain their independence."

In addition to the cars donated by Santander, the Santander Consumer Foundation granted Wheels of Success $50,000.00 in 2021 to support facilitation of transportation opportunities and vehicle ownership during the pandemic. The partnership's growth speaks to the value that Wheels of Success provides and aligns with Santander Consumer's goal of taking an active role in helping people and businesses prosper by supporting sustainable programs that drive positive change in communities.

"Santander Consumer is a proud member of the Tampa community. We want to help remove barriers to transportation, which are often barriers to employment," said Dr. Virnitia Hendricks, Chief Diversity Officer for Santander US and Wheels of Success Board Member. "Our hope is that Santander's support of Wheels of Success provides a measure of stability for Wheels of Success' programs over the coming years, removing mobility challenges for many who are underserved and vulnerable within our community."

About Santander Consumer USA Inc.

Santander Consumer USA Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a full-service consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance, third-party servicing and delivering superior service to our more than three million customers across the full credit spectrum. Santander Consumer, which began originating retail installment contracts in 1997, had an average managed asset portfolio of approximately $64 billion (for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021). The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Santander Holdings USA Inc., and is part of Madrid, Spain-based global banking leader Banco Santander. For more information about Santander Consumer, please visit www.santanderconsumerusa.com.

About Wheels of Success

Going into its 20th year, Wheels of Success provides reliable transportation to keep working people working through vehicle presentation, car repairs or car related services such a tag and title and insurance. In doing so, Wheels of Success enables its recipients to have reliable transportation to get to work, keep their jobs, advance in their careers, and maintain their independence and self-sufficiency. Wheels of Success keeps working families working.

View original content:

SOURCE Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.