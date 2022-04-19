SciTec Wins Spot on Two Contracts Supporting Transformative Warfighting Capabilities

PRINCETON, N.J., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SciTec, Inc., a non-traditional small business, was recently awarded separate contract vehicles supporting development of advanced capabilities in two of the DoD's major technology initiatives: Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

SciTec Logo (PRNewswire)

The first, awarded March 14, 2022, by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) for Advance Battle Management System (ABMS) supports the maturation, demonstration, and proliferation of capabilities across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable JADC2. This multi-level security contract provides development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms. The multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity has a $950M ceiling.

In support of the AMBS contract, SciTec will leverage our expertise in systems-of-systems architectures, sensors, and mission data processing applications to deliver advances in battle management; time-dominant data fusion; and target detection, tracking, characterization, and custody.

The second contract awarded March 24, 2022, by the Army Contracting Command on behalf of the DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) for Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID), provides for rapid procurement and agile delivery of AI data readiness capabilities for the DoD. The successful use of AI depends critically on the availability of quality data that can be used to build reliable AI-enabled systems. The $242M DRAID basic ordering agreement (BOA) contract vehicle addresses the entire data lifecycle, beginning from the collection, through pre-processing, up to AI system creation. It will also support AI-specific requirements, including unique challenges in operationalizing data for AI.

On the DRAID contract, SciTec will leverage our AI/ML expertise, training data development and curation, and framework agnostic MLOps pipeline to rapidly design and develop AI technologies that follow DoD AI ethics principles. SciTec AI capabilities directed at DRAID include synthetic data generation; modeling & simulation; Extract, Transfer, Load (ETL) services; automated/assisted data labeling and curation; and application of AI security features to drive user confidence.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SciTec