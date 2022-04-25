Expanded Synamedia Go takes Synamedia into the TV streaming fast lane

LAS VEGAS, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, today announces the launch of its complete Synamedia Go cloud video suite. Go.Foundation, the entry level service is complemented by a suite of new packs, including Go.Monetize, Go.Personalize and Go.Recommend. Synamedia Go offers video service providers of any size everything they need to rapidly launch a streaming service as well as the ability to customize it to increase value.

The full suite of Synamedia Go reflects the need for an agile, flexible SaaS platform that balances functionality with speed-to-market for VOD and live streaming services. Whether customers are OTT providers, broadcasters or pay-TV operators, Synamedia Go includes all the functionality and flexibility required to acquire, manage, and distribute content. The expanded service will debut on the Synamedia booth W10113 at NAB 2022, Las Vegas, April 23-27.

Synamedia Go's open design gives customers a choice of using pre-integrated third party solutions from providers in the Synamedia Partner Network. Initial partners are: Dotscreen, To The New (TTN), Wiztivi (for UI); Cleeng, InPlayer, and Evergent (for monetization and identity); Gracenote, Teravolt, and Utelly (for metadata, recommendations and aggregation). Synamedia's own security, addressable advertising, business insights, and video network solutions are also pre-integrated with Synamedia Go. Alternatively, customers can develop their own applications or use their preferred provider for common components such as metadata, CRM, and billing systems.

Nick Thexton, Synamedia CTO, said "As we move into a new generation of streaming platforms, media businesses of all types need systems that are much more flexible. New viewing experiences have to be matched quickly to commercial objectives, consumer satisfaction and performance optimization.

"Building on our decades of experience designing video software solutions, Synamedia Go meets this need for flexibility and rapid implementation. It bridges the gap in the market between very basic systems, and – at the other extreme – highly customized solutions that can be very expensive to modify once live. Synamedia Go complements our broad OTT portfolio including Synamedia OTT ServiceGuard, VIVID Workflow as a Service, Synamedia Iris OTT addressable advertising, and Synamedia Clarissa business insights," Thexton added.

Tom Morrod, co-founder and research director at industry analyst firm, Caretta said "With the average household wanting no more than 3 or 3.5 different streaming services, the industry is in a battle to be the bundle in the home. This requires whole new levels of agility to launch and update streaming services. To meet this need, video service providers are now looking for cloud-based, modular, SaaS solutions that incorporate best-of-breed offerings for the perfect combination of speedy deployment and functionality."

With a focus on personalization, monetization and enhancement, the base product Go.Foundation includes VOD and linear content management, rights management, metadata and data control, user experience management, user engagement and subscription options.

In addition, the new add-on packs that can be added to a customer's service instantly are:

Go.Enhance – providers subscribers with additional viewing features such as download to go and voice search

Go.Recommend - serves data-driven recommendations for increased viewer stickiness

Go.Personalize – allows users to create their own profiles for personalized experiences

Go.Monetize – provides multiple pricing and packaging options for content, such as PPV

Go.Time-Shift - gives users control to watch when they want, with catch up, restart and more

Go.Brand – allows providers to add services under different brands and in different geographies

These packs are in addition to Go.Aggregate, launched in 2021, which manages the complexity of offering multiple streaming services, both on demand and linear TV content.

Synamedia Go is platform and client software agnostic and can be fully integrated with Android TV, RDK, Apple TV, iOS, WebOS and Tizen applications. Allowing customers to predict costs and manage total cost of ownership, Synamedia Go uses a simple bundled pricing model based on the number of subscribers and add-on packs.

We're trusted by over 200 video service providers to deliver, protect and monetize video content in an increasingly IP world. Synamedia's flexible incremental architecture provides a rapid, friction-free way to add, build and deploy cloud-based video services. Our award-winning portfolio also includes intelligence-led anti-piracy, advanced advertising, business analytics, broadband, and video network solutions and services. Synamedia's technology is in 320 million active devices and protects $70 billion in revenue annually. Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds and Sky .

