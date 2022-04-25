Silvus Launches StreamCaster 4200 Plus Drop-in Module

Module Enables Plug-and-Play Compatibility with a Variety of Existing Subsystems

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvus Technologies, Inc. ("Silvus") today announced the launch of the StreamCaster 4200 Plus Drop-in Module, an embedded integration package for the StreamCaster 4200 Enhanced Plus at AUVSI Xponential 2022.

Silvus Technologies, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Silvus Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Equipped with a familiar mechanical footprint, hole pattern, and JST connectors for plug-and-play compatibility with a variety of subsystems currently on the market, the Module makes Silvus' industry-leading MN-MIMO technology more accessible than ever. With the Module's ability to quickly and easily integrate with existing hardware and cable interfaces, end users will benefit from:

Reduced time to market and development investment

Industry-best range, throughput, and robustness

Low size, weight, and power consumption (SWaP)

Dual bands in a single package without needing to swap hardware

Spectrum Dominance waveform enhancements, including Anti-jam, LPI/LPD, and ToF Ranging

Interoperability with StreamCaster (AN/PRC-169) Program of Record radios

"Unmanned system platform integrators demand options depending on end user preference and mission requirements," said Jimi Henderson, Silvus Vice President of Sales. "The StreamCaster 4200 Plus Drop-in Module's design approach provides integrators with the ability to quickly and easily upgrade their existing 802.11 based datalink with the extended range, reduced weight, and more advanced anti-jam and LPI/LPD capabilities that MN-MIMO provides, while ensuring interoperability with a growing number of US DoD Programs of Record where StreamCaster radios are being adopted."

After meeting internal quality standards and successful completion of on-site client integration testing, the StreamCaster 4200 Plus Drop-in Module is now available. For more information or to request the full integration package, contact info@silvustechnologies.com or visit us at Booth 2414 at AUVSI Xponential.

About Silvus Technologies, Inc.

Privately held and headquartered in Los Angeles, Silvus Technologies develops advanced MIMO technologies that are reshaping broadband wireless connectivity for mission critical applications. Backed by an unmatched team of PhD scientists and design engineers, its technologies provide enhanced wireless data throughput, interference mitigation, improved range, mobility, and robustness to address the growing needs of its government and commercial customers.

Media Contact:

Patrick Renegar

W: 703-519-1600 Ext. 104

prenegar@livewiredc.com



Sales Contact:

Jimi Henderson

Phone: 310.479.3333

jimi@silvustechnologies.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Silvus Technologies, Inc.