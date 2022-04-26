Accedian's New Research Reveals How Private 5G Helps Modernize Healthcare

Survey Finds 75% of Healthcare Enterprises Plan to Deploy Private 5G Networks to Deliver Faster and More Secure Telemedicine Services

MONTREAL, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, a leader in performance analytics and end user experience solutions, today announced the results of new research that reveals how healthcare leaders are using private 5G to drive digital transformation in delivering patient care. The findings deliver insights that service providers can use to drive successful engagements and partnerships with healthcare organizations. The research report and infographic are available for download at https://accedian.com/industries/healthcare/(link).

The disruption from the pandemic has ushered in tremendous change for the healthcare sector, increasing the need for remote services and putting pressure on maintaining quality of service requirements.

Healthcare organizations, including doctors' offices, dental and medical clinics, hospitals, medical and dental laboratories, and home health care agencies, were surveyed and found that by 2024, 75% of respondents plan to deploy private 5G networks for a variety of network performance and security improvements, including:

Supporting communications, tracking assets, monitoring infrastructure, and transferring data for medical imaging in private hospital campus networks

Delivering telemedicine applications and enhancing the reliability of wearables for remote monitoring and diagnostics

As healthcare organizations plan their 5G deployments, they are moving forward on a variety of approaches for implementation, including:

Deploying private 5G based on a network slice delivered by a service provider's mobile network, as 42% of respondents chose to do

33% of respondents prefer a hybrid on-premises and service provider network deployment

21% of respondents plan to own and deploy a dedicated on-premises network

Of all barriers to 5G adoption, cost is the most cited barrier to adoption for all deployment models in healthcare; 63% of healthcare enterprises say they're concerned about the cost of a fully dedicated on-premises private 5G network.

The findings show that 5G network capabilities are considered to be a critical infrastructure capability that can support myriad use cases, from basic communications, to securely transmitting more data, and to training surgeons remotely. Three sets of stakeholders stand to benefit from reading this research:

Healthcare providers can prepare for the challenges of deploying a private 5G network

Service providers will gain a better understanding of the healthcare sector's needs, priorities and expectations

Technology ecosystem stakeholders will gain knowledge for building partnerships that are needed to implement private 5G for healthcare

Sergio Bea, Vice President of Global Enterprise and Channels, Accedian, said: "Healthcare is under significant pressure to modernize its IT systems and network infrastructure. The industry is ripe for change, and 5G can bring about that much-needed transformation. This research highlights the many ways that private 5G networks benefit the healthcare sector as they race to meet the digital needs of those they serve."

To see the infographic click here and to download the complete research click here.

To learn more about Accedian's Skylight™ platform visit: https://accedian.com/platform/skylight/.

The survey was conducted in partnership with Analysys Mason through 2021, titled "Study of state of play enterprise adoption for private 5G use cases". For more information on the research, please contact Accedian's press contact.

CONTACT:

Accedian Press Contact

Shannon Van Every, Force4 Technology Communications

P: +1 (415) 572-4890

E: shannon@force4.co

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18007/3552834/1569046.pdf Accedian_Healthcare Private 5G_ForFINALREVIEW v2.docx https://news.cision.com/accedian/i/accedian-logo-artworked-rgb-accedian-gold,c3042276 Accedian logo Artworked RGB Accedian Gold

View original content:

SOURCE Accedian