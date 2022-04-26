CEM Corporation launches the Liberty 2.0 line of microwave peptide synthesizers.

MATTHEWS, N.C., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEM Corporation is proud to announce the release of its Liberty 2.0 instrumentation line, the next generation of automated microwave peptide synthesizers. The Liberty 2.0 series continues to advance CEM's award-winning SPPS technology, with developments resulting in enhanced peptide purity, remarkable synthesis efficiency, and exceptional automation reliability.

The Liberty 2.0 series, like preceding models, utilizes CEM's High- Efficiency Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (HE-SPPS) and CarboMAX coupling methodologies, partnering ultra-fast cycle times with high peptide purity and low solvent usage1. CEM's recently developed one-pot coupling/deprotection methodology provides unparalleled simplicity and efficiency, specifically featured on the Liberty Prime 2.0.2

All instrumentation in the Liberty 2.0 line features an innovative headspace flushing process3 which fosters a cleaner reaction vessel environment and provides unprecedented levels of peptide purity, even for sequences exceeding 100 amino acids in length. Enhanced developments in valving and fluidics management have been implemented across the entire Liberty 2.0 line and further supplement system reliability and performance, particularly under conditions of high-throughput usage. A new digitally-controlled nitrogen system improves bubbling, draining, and purging, leading to more effective washing and use with green solvent alternatives, such as N-butylpyrrolidinone (TamiSolve).

The 2.0 series features expanded reagent positions and automation options. Furthermore, all systems incorporate a powerfully updated software package, allowing for advanced programming of complex peptides and post-synthesis modifications. "The Liberty 2.0 series is a significant advancement compared to our existing microwave peptide synthesizers. It continues our pursuit of constantly improving peptide synthesis and we believe it will have a significant impact on the market." says, Jonathan M. Collins, VP Business Development.

About CEM

CEM Corporation, a private company based in Matthews, North Carolina, is a leading provider of laboratory instrumentation. The company has subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, Ireland, Japan, and Singapore, as well as a global network of distributors. CEM designs and manufactures systems for life sciences, analytical laboratories, and processing plants worldwide. The company's products are used in many industries, including pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical and food processing, as well as academic research.

