NEW MEYER™ BRAND COOKWARE LAUNCHES WITH RED DOT PRODUCT DESIGN AWARD-WINNING COLLECTIONS

VALLEJO, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Corporation, U.S. introduces Meyer , a new global cookware brand incubated and designed by Meyer's new global innovation division to re-imagine cooking essentials and help everyone fall in love with cooking. Grounded in 50 years of cookware manufacturing expertise and deep study and understanding of what cooks really need and want in their kitchens today, the Meyer brand's vision is to turn these insights into delight for the home cook. The global innovation division, Meyer Labs, is an interdisciplinary team of food-loving designers, researchers, and engineers who took a ground up approach in creating the flagship Meyer Accent Series Hard-Anodized and Stainless Steel Collection and the Spark Special Edition Set. Both Meyer Accent and Spark are winners of the coveted Red Dot Product Design Award 2021. Previous Red Dot Product Design Award winners include Apple, Google, Smeg, and Bang & Olufsen. Meyer cookware is available nationwide at meyer.com and on amazon.com .

Determined to create innovative cookware to solve cooking pain points faced by home cooks everywhere, Meyer Labs embarked on a journey of discovery and invention. The team met with 44 families in the U.S. and 6 other countries, including the U.K., India, China, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. They cooked, cleaned, and shared meals with their hosts, and identified key cookware failures to overcome with intentional design and the very best engineering skills in the cookware industry. Following this intensive deep dive into home kitchens, the Meyer Labs' team — self-described food and cookware nerds — set to work on crafting an intentional, problem-solving brand imbued with globally-inspired minimalist design.

In contrast to much of today's cookware which is generically fashioned, Meyer cookware stands out with several key features. Curated sets, which are kept to essential shapes and sizes appropriate for most cooking needs, smartly include a mix of materials, such as nonstick frying pans for foods prone to sticking, and cookware pieces with stainless steel surfaces for searing, simmering, and steaming. Stockpots feature a special anti-boil-over design to dramatically reduce this messy problem when preparing starchy foods prone to boil-overs, such as pasta, potatoes, and rice. Cookware rims are intentionally designed to prevent pesky drips when pouring. The exceedingly comfortable, high-heat resistant silicone handles were painstakingly researched and skillfully engineered to provide the perfect angle and fit for hands of different sizes.

All of the cookware, including the Meyer Accent 6-Piece Mixed Metal Set , is stackable with seamless nesting to forever banish cabinet clutter, and keep kitchens looking Instagram-worthy. For the ultimate space-saving solution, the collection includes just two stackable and multi-fitting Universal Lids, finally freeing cooks from chaotic drawers full of excess mismatched lids. Additionally, Meyer Accent Series and Meyer Spark Set are oven safe to 445°F, suitable for use on all cooktops including induction, and are dishwasher safe.

The Meyer Accent collection includes 16 open stock items featuring a mix of metals and finishes, according to the pan's purpose. Materials include heavy gauge hard anodized aluminum nonstick and stainless steel, at prices ranging from $49.99 for an 8-inch Skillet to $89.99 for the 8 Qt. Stockpot, along with Universal Lids. Packaged in a handsome gift-ready box, the Meyer Accent 6-Piece Mixed Metal Essential Set includes four must-have pots and pans and two Universal Lids for $299.99. The Meyer Accent Silicone 4 Piece Tool Set for $49.99 covers all tasks from prep to serve, with the essentials – spatula, ladle, flipper, and genius wok turner – and are built for high-heat cooking.

Colorful and vibrant Meyer Spark Edition is constructed from fast-heating aluminum and stainless steel, with a gradient red, orange, and golden yellow palette that lives up to its fiery name. Meyer Accent will feature a unique limited edition color palette from year to year. Instantly energizing while maintaining a streamlined and minimalist design ethos, Spark is offered in an equally dynamic, gift-ready boxed 6-Piece Mixed Metal Essential Set for $249.99.

For further information on Meyer Cookware, consumers are welcome to visit the company's website, www.meyer.com . Consumers can also follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram . The Meyer brand offers an exciting affiliate program for media members and influencers. For more information and to partner, please visit meyer.com/collaboration or email affiliate@meyer.com.

Meyer Cookware is offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to Meyer, brands sold by Meyer include Anolon®, Circulon®, Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Rachael Ray®, Ayesha™ Curry, Hestan Nanobond, Ruffoni, BonJour, and LocknLock.

