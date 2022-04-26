P.E. Structural Consultants Joins Hardesty & Hanover

AUSTIN, Texas, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardesty & Hanover (H&H) announces the acquisition of P.E. Structural Consultants (PESC). PESC is an engineering firm specializing in structural engineering and architectural design of bridges. The firm, located in Austin, Texas, will be branded as P.E. Structural Consultants, a Hardesty & Hanover company, and led locally by the PESC management team.

PESC's experience comprises a wide variety of projects, from major bridges and transportation structures to public/private facilities. Founded in 1992, the firm has experienced steady growth and has established a broad client base, including public agencies, counties and municipalities, engineering firms, architects, contractors, and private owners.

"PESC's company culture and core business competencies closely align with H&H's, said H&H CEO Sean Bluni, PE. "They value professionalism and providing superior services to their clients; we are pleased to welcome their talented staff to our firm."

"In H&H, we found an amazing match to PESC's mission, vision, and core values. We are eager to work alongside the industry-leading professionals at H&H and to share our Texas expertise with them," said PESC President Lisa Powell, PE. "We are excited about expanding our local capabilities, allowing us to provide additional services to our Texas clients and greater opportunities for our employees to grow."

Hardesty & Hanover, a world-renowned engineering firm, has 135 years of experience designing enduring, aesthetically pleasing structures. Offering a wide array of services from studies through design and construction, our projects include major bridges, highways, expressways, and kinetic structures.

