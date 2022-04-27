Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Second Quarter Dividend

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of fifty one cents ($0.51) per share on the Common Stock of the Company, payable on June 17, 2022 to Stockholders of Record as of June 3, 2022.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 68 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

