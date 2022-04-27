BRP ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY LIVE WEBCAST

VALCOURT, QC, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) (the "Company") announces that its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT and will be conducted by live webcast.

The Company is holding the Meeting as a completely virtual meeting, where shareholders regardless of geographic location and equity ownership will have an equal opportunity to attend. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders are strongly encouraged to vote their shares in advance of the Meeting as described in the Company's Management Information Circular posted concurrently herewith on BRP.com , on SEDAR and on EDGAR, or to vote virtually at the Meeting online. Voting results for each of the resolutions will be announced after the Meeting and reported on SEDAR.

Shareholders who wish to participate online can go to https://web.lumiagm.com/487733544 and click "I have a login" and then enter the 15-digit control number located on their form of proxy and the password "brp2022". Anyone can join the Meeting as a guest by clicking on "Guest" and completing the online form. Guests will be able to listen to the Meeting but will not be able to vote or ask questions.

Following the Meeting, the webcast of the Meeting will be accessible on the Company's website at BRP.com until next year's annual meeting of shareholders.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders will also be entitled to submit questions to the Company in advance of the Meeting by email at BRPAGA2022@brp.com , and during the Meeting through the platform available at https://web.lumiagm.com/487733544 , which questions will, subject to certain verifications by the Company, be addressed at the Meeting. Questions sent in advance by e-mail must be provided by no later than 11:00 a.m. (Eastern time) on June 1, 2022, or if the Meeting is postponed or adjourned, by no later than 48 hours prior to the time of such postponed or adjourned meeting (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays).

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats built on 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex boats and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$7.6 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce is made up of almost 20,000 driven, resourceful people.

Certain statements included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws, including statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terminology such as "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "forecasts", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "outlook", "predicts", "projects", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on a number of assumptions, and are subject to important risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends. Forward-looking statements cannot be relied upon due to, amongst other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond BRP's control, including the risk factors disclosed previously and from time to time in BRP's filings with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and the United States, available on SEDAR at sedar.com or EDGAR at sec.gov, respectively. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent BRP's expectations as of the date of this press release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made), and are subject to change after such date. However, BRP disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

