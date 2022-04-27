Taylor Morrison Reports First Quarter 2022 Results, Including a 92 Percent Year-Over-Year Increase in Diluted Earnings per Share to $1.44

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC), a leading national land developer and homebuilder, announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Reported net income of $177 million and $1.44 per diluted share increased 80 percent and 92 percent, respectively, from the first quarter of 2021.

Taylor Morrison (PRNewsFoto/Taylor Morrison) (PRNewsfoto/Taylor Morrison) (PRNewswire)

The Company's first quarter 2022 included the following results, as compared to the prior-year quarter:

Home closings revenue increased 21 percent to $1.6 billion .

Home closings gross margin improved 450 basis points to 23.1 percent.

SG&A as a percentage of home closings revenue improved 120 basis points to 9.6 percent.

Backlog decreased seven percent to 9,400 sold homes with an average price of $659,000 , up 24 percent.

Homebuilding lot supply increased five percent to approximately 77,000 total lots owned and controlled.

Controlled lots as a percentage of total lot supply increased approximately 700 basis points to 39 percent.

Repurchased 1.9 million shares outstanding for $58 million .

Return on equity improved 860 basis points to 19.1 percent.

"We are pleased to share the results of our first quarter performance, which exceeded our expectations across each of our key operating metrics. Among the highlights, our home closings gross margin improved 450 basis points year over year to the strongest level since 2013, our SG&A percentage declined 120 basis points to the lowest first quarter level ever and our return on equity improved nearly 900 basis points to the highest return since 2013, prior to the start of our transformational acquisition journey," said Sheryl Palmer, Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO.

"To achieve these record results despite the challenges facing our industry from ongoing supply chain constraints and the swift rise in mortgage rates is a reflection of our team's dedication and the increasing operational and financial benefits of our enhanced scale and strategy. As a result of this continued execution and the visibility into our backlog of 9,400 sold homes, we are reaffirming our full-year delivery guidance of 14,000 to 15,000 homes and once again raising our outlook for our 2022 home closings gross margin, which we now expect to improve by more than 400 basis points to at least 24.5 percent. Combined with strong cost leverage and the success of our land-lighter strategy, we are also raising our 2022 return on equity expectation to the mid-to-high 20 percent range," said Palmer.

"Demand in the first quarter and thus far in April was resilient, particularly among our core move-up and 55-plus active lifestyle consumers. While we are closely monitoring the impact of higher interest rates and taking proactive steps to mitigate risk and provide confidence to our customers, we are well positioned given the creditworthiness of our homebuyers, diversification of our portfolio and strength of our prime land portfolio, of which the majority was negotiated or contracted before the significant run-up in land prices over the last 18 months," Palmer said. "Additionally, our backlog is strongly committed with average deposits of approximately $57,000 or nearly nine percent per unit and our cancellation rates remained well below historical averages at just six percent."

"During the quarter, we continued to prioritize production over sales and successfully accelerated our construction starts pace to 4.2 homes per community per month to put nearly all our anticipated full-year home closings into production earlier than normal to offset extended cycle times. In addition, our emphasis on product and process refinement is allowing us to navigate the unpredictable supply environment and control costs, as evidenced by our strengthened gross margin outlook," said Lou Steffens, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

"Our well-capitalized balance sheet is strong, with over $1 billion of liquidity and declining leverage. We recently extended the maturity of our revolving credit facility and remain on track to reduce our net debt-to-capital ratio to the mid-20 percent range by year-end while also continuing to opportunistically deploy excess capital to repurchase shares outstanding," said Steffens.

Business Highlights (All comparisons are of the current quarter to the prior-year quarter, unless indicated.)

Homebuilding

Home closings revenue increased 21 percent to $1.6 billion , driven by a 23 percent increase in average closing price to $594,000 , which more than offset a two percent decline in home closings to 2,768.

Home closings gross margin improved 450 basis points to 23.1 percent, primarily reflecting improved operating efficiencies, acquisition synergies and pricing power in excess of inflationary cost pressure.

SG&A as a percentage of home closings revenue declined 120 basis points to 9.6 percent due to improved operating leverage and lower broker commissions.

Net sales orders of 3,054 were down 32 percent compared to the record sales volume experienced in the first quarter of 2021 due to a lower community count and decline in the monthly absorption pace to 3.1 net sales orders per community. While demand remained strong across consumer groups and price points during the quarter, the Company continued to strategically manage sales in the majority of its community to manage production capacity and optimize profitability.

Average net sales order price increased 24 percent to $683,000 , reflecting robust pricing power, increased lot and option revenue and a greater penetration of move-up and 55-plus active lifestyle transactions versus entry-level sales compared to a year ago.

Backlog at quarter end was 9,400 sold homes, down seven percent, with a sales value of $6.2 billion , up 16 percent.

Land Portfolio

Investment in homebuilding land acquisition and development totaled $394 million , down from $549 million .

Homebuilding lot supply was approximately 77,000 owned and controlled homesites, up five percent.

Controlled homebuilding lots as a percentage of total lot supply was 39 percent, up from 32 percent.

Based on trailing twelve-month home closings, total homebuilding lots represented 3.5 years of owned supply and 5.6 years of total supply.

Financial Services

The mortgage capture rate equaled 72 percent.

Borrowers had an average credit score of 753 and debt-to-income ratio of 37 percent.

Balance Sheet

At quarter end, total available liquidity was approximately $1.4 billion , including $569 million of unrestricted cash and $847 million of undrawn capacity on the Company's corporate revolving credit facilities.

Net homebuilding debt-to-capital equaled 35.7 percent.

The Company repurchased 1.9 million of its outstanding shares for $58 million . At quarter end, the Company had $172 million remaining on its share repurchase authorization.

Business Outlook

Second Quarter 2022

Ending active community count is expected to be between 310 to 315

Home closings are expected to be between 3,000 to 3,200

GAAP home closings gross margin is expected to be approximately 24 percent

Effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 24 percent

Diluted share count is expected to be approximately 122 million

Full Year 2022

Ending active community count is expected to be around 350

Home closings are expected to be between 14,000 to 15,000

GAAP home closings gross margin is now expected to be at least 24.5 percent

Average sales price is now expected to be at least $625,000

SG&A as a percentage of home closings revenue is now expected to be in the mid-to-high eight percent range

Effective tax rate is now expected to be approximately 24 percent

Diluted share count is now expected to be approximately 122 million

Homebuilding land and development spend is expected to be between $2.3 to 2.4 billion

Quarterly Financial Comparison











($ in thousands)

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021

Total Revenue

$1,703,124

$1,417,812

20.1%

Home Closings Revenue

$1,644,409

$1,363,429

20.6%

Home Closings Gross Margin

$379,435

$253,187

49.9%





23.1%

18.6%

450 bps increase

SG&A

$157,265

$147,505

6.6%

% of Home Closings Revenue

9.6%

10.8%

120 bps leverage































Earnings Conference Call Webcast

A public webcast to discuss the Company's first quarter 2022 earnings will be held later today at 8:30 a.m. EST. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on Taylor Morrison's website at investors.taylormorrison.com under the Events & Presentations tab. For call participants, the dial-in number is (844) 200-6205 and conference ID is 671019. The call will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website later today and will be available for one year from the date of the original earnings call.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury, and 55-plus active lifestyle homebuyers under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison, and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison. From 2016-2022, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities, and our team is highlighted in our latest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report on our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings summary includes "forward-looking statements." These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets we serve or intend to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly factual or historical nature and generally discuss or relate to forecasts, estimates or other expectations regarding future events. Generally, the words ""anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "may," "will," "can," "could," "might," "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, including statements related to expected financial, operating and performance results, planned transactions, planned objectives of management, future developments or conditions in the industries in which we participate and other trends, developments and uncertainties that may affect our business in the future.

Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among other things: the scale and scope of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; changes in general and local economic conditions; slowdowns or severe downturns in the housing market; homebuyers' ability to obtain suitable financing; increases in interest rates, taxes or government fees; shortages in, disruptions of and cost of labor; higher cancellation rates of existing agreements of sale; competition in our industry; any increase in unemployment or underemployment; inflation or deflation; the seasonality of our business; the physical impacts of climate change and the increased focus by third-parties on sustainability issues; our ability to obtain additional performance, payment and completion surety bonds and letters of credit; significant home warranty and construction defect claims; our reliance on subcontractors; failure to manage land acquisitions, inventory and development and construction processes; availability of land and lots at competitive prices; decreases in the market value of our land inventory; new or changing government regulations and legal challenges; our compliance with environmental laws and regulations regarding climate change; our ability to sell mortgages we originate and claims on loans sold to third parties; governmental regulation applicable to our financial services and title services business; the loss of any of our important commercial lender relationships; our ability to use deferred tax assets; raw materials and building supply shortages and price fluctuations; our concentration of significant operations in certain geographic areas; risks associated with our unconsolidated joint venture arrangements; information technology failures and data security breaches; costs to engage in and the success of future growth or expansion of our operations or acquisitions or disposals of businesses; costs associated with our defined benefit and defined contribution pension schemes; damages associated with any major health and safety incident; our ownership, leasing or occupation of land and the use of hazardous materials; existing or future litigation, arbitration or other claims; negative publicity or poor relations with the residents of our communities; failure to recruit, retain and develop highly skilled, competent people; utility and resource shortages or rate fluctuations; constriction of the capital markets; risks related to our substantial debt and the agreements governing such debt, including restrictive covenants contained in such agreements; our ability to access the capital markets; the risks associated with maintaining effective internal controls over financial reporting; provisions in our charter and bylaws that may delay or prevent an acquisition by a third party; and our ability to effectively manage our expanded operations.

In addition, other such risks and uncertainties may be found in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and our subsequent quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or changes in our expectations, except as required by applicable law.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2022

2021 Home closings revenue, net

$ 1,644,409

$ 1,363,429 Land closings revenue

15,610

4,889 Financial services revenue

35,199

44,065 Amenity and other revenue

7,906

5,429 Total revenues

1,703,124

1,417,812 Cost of home closings

1,264,974

1,110,242 Cost of land closings

14,364

4,027 Financial services expenses

24,214

23,999 Amenity and other expense

6,444

5,103 Total cost of revenues

1,309,996

1,143,371 Gross margin

393,128

274,441 Sales, commissions and other marketing costs

89,123

85,952 General and administrative expenses

68,142

61,553 Equity in income of unconsolidated entities

(1,831)

(5,661) Interest expense/(income), net

4,252

(119) Other expense, net

542

975 Income before income taxes

232,900

131,741 Income tax provision

54,439

29,298 Net income before allocation to non-controlling interests

178,461

102,443 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - joint ventures

(1,758)

(4,422) Net income available to Taylor Morrison Home Corporation

$ 176,703

$ 98,021 Earnings per common share







Basic

$ 1.46

$ 0.76 Diluted

$ 1.44

$ 0.75 Weighted average number of shares of common stock:







Basic

121,186

128,883 Diluted

122,657

131,246

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)





March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021









Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 569,249

$ 832,821 Restricted cash

1,578

3,519 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

570,827

836,340 Owned inventory

5,699,709

5,444,207 Consolidated real estate not owned

43,418

55,314 Total real estate inventory

5,743,127

5,499,521 Land deposits

260,861

229,535 Mortgage loans held for sale

229,651

467,534 Derivative assets

5,501

2,110 Lease right of use assets

85,582

85,863 Prepaid expenses and other assets, net

271,180

314,986 Other receivables, net

155,660

150,864 Investments in unconsolidated entities

173,231

171,406 Deferred tax assets, net

151,240

151,240 Property and equipment, net

207,918

155,181 Goodwill

663,197

663,197 Total assets

$ 8,517,975

$ 8,727,777 Liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 225,312

$ 253,348 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

416,881

525,209 Lease liabilities

94,405

96,172 Income taxes payable

15,350

— Customer deposits

540,916

485,705 Estimated development liabilities

38,522

38,923 Senior notes, net

2,452,311

2,452,322 Loans payable and other borrowings

395,400

404,386 Revolving credit facility borrowings

—

31,529 Mortgage warehouse borrowings

200,662

413,887 Liabilities attributable to consolidated real estate not owned

43,418

55,314 Total liabilities

$ 4,423,177

$ 4,756,795 Stockholders' Equity







Total stockholders' equity

4,094,798

3,970,982 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 8,517,975

$ 8,727,777

Homes Closed and Home Closings Revenue, Net:



Three Months Ended March 31,



Homes Closed

Home Closings Revenue, Net

Average Selling Price ($ in thousands)

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change East

937

1,052

(10.9)%

$ 505,998

$ 445,885

13.5%

$ 540

$ 424

27.4% Central

664

691

(3.9)

368,575

320,177

15.1

555

463

19.9 West

1,167

1,078

8.3

769,836

597,367

28.9

660

554

19.1 Total

2,768

2,821

(1.9)%

$ 1,644,409

$ 1,363,429

20.6%

$ 594

$ 483

23.0%

Net Sales Orders:



Three Months Ended March 31,



Net Sales Orders

Sales Value

Average Selling Price ($ in thousands)

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change East

1,027

1,777

(42.2)%

$606,210

$878,584

(31.0)%

$ 590

$ 494

19.4% Central

887

1,072

(17.3)

583,279

583,482

—

658

544

21.0 West

1,140

1,643

(30.6)

895,730

1,010,767

(11.4)

786

615

27.8 Total

3,054

4,492

(32.0)%

$2,085,219

$2,472,833

(15.7)%

$ 683

$ 550

24.2%

Sales Order Backlog:



As of March 31,



Sold Homes in Backlog

Sales Value

Average Selling Price ($ in thousands)

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change East

3,309

3,560

(7.1)%

$ 2,002,530

$ 1,753,135

14.2%

$ 605

$ 492

23.0% Central

3,010

2,779

8.3

1,962,538

1,463,453

34.1

652

527

23.7 West

3,081

3,735

(17.5)

2,232,878

2,120,260

5.3

725

568

27.6 Total

9,400

10,074

(6.7)%

$ 6,197,946

$ 5,336,848

16.1%

$ 659

$ 530

24.3%

Ending Active Selling Communities:



As of







March 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Change East

121

123

(1.6)% Central

106

102

3.9 West

97

105

(7.6) Total

324

330

(1.8)%

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), we have provided information in this press release relating to: (i) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA and (ii) net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that measure performance by adjusting net income before allocation to non-controlling interests to exclude interest expense/(income), net, amortization of capitalized interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and non-cash compensation expense, if any. Net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure we calculate by dividing (i) total debt, less unamortized debt issuance premiums, net, and mortgage warehouse borrowings, net of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, by (ii) total capitalization (the sum of net homebuilding debt and total stockholders' equity).

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our performance on a consolidated basis, as well as the performance of our regions, and to set targets for performance-based compensation. We also use the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capitalization as an indicator of overall leverage and to evaluate our performance against other companies in the homebuilding industry. In prior periods, we have disclosed additional non-GAAP financial measures beyond those listed above, including (i) adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, (ii) adjusted income before income taxes and related margin and (iii) adjusted home closings gross margin. However, in the periods presented herein, no transactions exist to warrant presenting such measures. In the future, we may include additional adjustments in the above-described non-GAAP financial measures to the extent we deem them appropriate and useful to management and investors.

We believe that EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are useful for investors in order to allow them to evaluate our operations without the effects of various items we do not believe are characteristic of our ongoing operations or performance and also because such metrics assist both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. Adjusted EBITDA also provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, levels of depreciation or amortization, or unusual items. Because we use the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capitalization to evaluate our performance against other companies in the homebuilding industry, we believe this measure is also relevant and useful to investors for that reason.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures of our operating performance or liquidity. Although other companies in the homebuilding industry may report similar information, their definitions may differ. We urge investors to understand the methods used by other companies to calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures before comparing their measures to ours.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation





Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands)

2022

2021 Net income before allocation to non-controlling interests

$ 178,461

$ 102,443 Interest expense/(income), net

4,252

(119) Amortization of capitalized interest

30,430

27,325 Income tax provision

54,439

29,298 Depreciation and amortization

1,930

1,910 EBITDA

$ 269,512

$ 160,857 Non-cash compensation expense

6,863

5,682 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 276,375

$ 166,539









Total revenues

$ 1,703,124

$ 1,417,812 Net income before allocation to non-controlling interests as a percentage of total revenues

10.5%

7.2% EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues

15.8%

11.3% Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues

16.2%

11.7%

Net Homebuilding Debt to Capitalization Ratio Reconciliation ($ in thousands) As of March 31, 2022

As of December 31, 2021 Total debt $ 3,048,373

$ 3,302,124 Less unamortized debt issuance premiums, net 2,311

2,322 Less mortgage warehouse borrowings 200,662

413,887 Total homebuilding debt $ 2,845,400

$ 2,885,915 Less cash and cash equivalents 569,249

832,821 Net homebuilding debt $ 2,276,151

$ 2,053,094 Total equity 4,094,798

3,970,982 Total capitalization $ 6,370,949

$ 6,024,076







Net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio 35.7%

34.1%

CONTACT:

Mackenzie Aron, VP Investor Relations

(480) 734-2060

investor@taylormorrison.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Taylor Morrison