Announcement of the New Conservation Organization The International Order of T. Roosevelt

NAPLES, Fla., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titans of American Business, today launched the International Order of T. Roosevelt in order to preserve Nature's precious resources through conservation, education, and stewardship in order that future generations may enjoy what the past has entrusted to our generations' care.

The vision of this 501(c)3 is to follow the United States' heritage and use ingenuity to ensure a sustainable future for the world's most precious wildlife and their habitats.

The Foundation has selected Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto as its new CEO. As the 22nd Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, she led the agency of 8,500 employees and managed over 850-million land and water acres for the benefit of the American people. As a sportswoman, lawyer and a biologist, she has the experience and expertise to lead The Order and deliver sustainable solutions to the most pressing wildlife and habitat challenges.

The Foundation is following in the footsteps of President Teddy Roosevelt who in 1903, established the first national wildlife refuge at Pelican Island to protect pelicans, egrets, and ibises. Known as the father of America's Conservation Movement, President Roosevelt used his authority to preserve our nation's land resources by creating the National Park System and the Forest Service.

Directors of The Order are committed to continuing President Roosevelt's legacy by contributing their wherewithal to the protection of vulnerable wildlife species and their habitats and to the education of youth and adults on practices designed to promote long-term sustainability. Through the exercise of all rights under the U.S. Constitution, and in partnership with organizations that share their values and priorities, the foundation will make a significant, positive environmental impact for generations to come.

"I am humbled and excited to be leading this organization that will revolutionize the path toward positively impacting our most precious resources – fish, wildlife, and their habitats," Giacometto commented. "Our success hinges on creating sustainable models aimed at preserving these species and their environmental surroundings. It's an honor to be working with this Board of successful business-minded individuals, who understand that ingenuity is the key to making a true and lasting difference, and that the most important element of environmental stewardship is when all people play a role."

The Board of Directors include Wesley Bates, John Thodos, Lori Clem, Walter Boomer, Mike Ingram, Patrick Hogan, Bill Shields, Rick Steiner, Warren Sackman, Alan Sackman, Jim Mitchell, Randall Garrett, Dan Genter and Peter Larsen.

"I am excited about the founding of the International Order of T. Roosevelt and to have Aurelia S. Giacometto at the helm," said President of The Order, Wesley Bates. "We will accept the challenges to bring back species on the brink of extinction, to educate youth about their heritage and the importance of ensuring that our wildlife and their habitats persist into the future, and we will work across other conservation organizations to strengthen the investment in our wildlife."

The Order is continuing the tradition of hosting an annual convention, formerly known as the Shikar Safari Club International Foundation's Fundraiser, to raise awareness and support for major preservation projects.

The inaugural Annual Fundraiser will be held April 27 - 29th, 2023, more details to follow at our website: www.T-Roosevelt.org

