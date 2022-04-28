California Adds 17 Israeli-Founded Unicorns, Now Home to 32 Total

No state has ever headquartered this many Israeli-founded unicorns at once
NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California now hosts the global or U.S. headquarters for 32 Israeli-founded unicorns – privately held companies valued at $1 billion or more – according to the United States – Israel Business Alliance. Over the past 12 months, the Golden State added 17 unicorns, the vast majority of which are in Silicon Valley. The 32 total companies form an unprecedented cluster of Israeli-founded unicorns in a single state.
"When you tell someone that there are 32 Israeli-founded companies worth $1 billion or more, you'll be met with a look of amazement," USIBA president Aaron Kaplowitz said. "When you clarify that those 32 companies are in California alone, the wonder quickly turns to disbelief."
Over the past year, 16 companies reached or surpassed the billion-dollar valuation threshold: At-Bay ($1.35 billion), Big Panda ($1.2 billion), Cloudinary ($2 billion), Exabeam ($2.4 billion), Firebolt ($1.4 billion), Hailo ($1.1 billion), Honeybook ($2.4 billion), Noname Security ($1 billion), Placer.AI ($1 billion), RapidAPI ($1 billion), Salt Security ($1.5 billion), SpotOn ($3.2 billion), Sunbit ($1.1 billion), Veev ($1 billion), Viz.ai ($1.2 billion), and Wiliot ($1 billion).
California picked up an additional unicorn when Cato Networks ($2.5 billion), a company valued at more than $1 billion since November 2020, relocated its headquarters from Alpharetta, Georgia to San Jose.
Ten of the other 15 Israeli-founded unicorns in California increased their valuations since April 2021, when USIBA issued its last Unicorn Report: Armis (from $2 to $3.5 billion), Deel (from $1.3 to $5.5 billion), Dremio (from $1 to $2 billion), Gong (from $2.2 to $7.25 billion), Gusto (from $3.8 to $9.5 billion), Redis Labs (from $2 to $4 billion), Tipalti (from $2 to $8.3 billion), Trax (from $2.3 to $3 billion), TripActions (from $5 to $7.25 billion), and Wiz, the Palo Alto cybersecurity darling that increased its valuation from $1.7 billion to $6 billion in less than six months.
Fundbox, a credit start-up, explored a special purpose acquisition company merger based on a $1.5 billion valuation in 2021. The merger did not materialize and Fundbox closed a $100 million round in November at a $1.1 billion value.
Israeli-Founded Unicorns Based in California
Company
Valuation
Unicorn Date
City
Solution
Exabeam
$2.4B
June 2021
Foster City
Security automation
Placer.AI
$1.0B
Jan. 2022
Los Altos
Foot traffic analytics
Sunbit
$1.1B
May 2021
Los Angeles
Buy now, pay later
Rapyd
$15.0B
Dec. 2019
Mountain View
Payments platform
Redis Labs
$4.0B
Aug. 2020
Mountain View
Database management
Big Panda
$1.2B
Jan. 2022
Mountain View
IT software solution
Next Insurance
$4.0B
Oct. 2019
Palo Alto
Insurance for small businesses
Armis
$3.5B
Jan. 2020
Palo Alto
Agentless device security
Gong
$7.25B
Aug. 2020
Palo Alto
Revenue intelligence
Houzz
$4.0B
Sept. 2014
Palo Alto
Home design and decorating
Salt Security
$1.5B
Dec. 2021
Palo Alto
API security
TripActions
$7.25B
Nov. 2018
Palo Alto
Corporate travel management
Wiz
$6.0B
Mar. 2021
Palo Alto
Cybersecurity for cloud
Wiliot
$1.0B
July 2021
San Diego
IoT Platform
Cloudinary
$2.0B
Dec. 2021
Santa Clara
Media experience platform
Dremio
$2.0B
Jan. 2021
Santa Clara
Big data curation
AppsFlyer
$2.0B
Jan. 2020
San Francisco
Mobile marketing analytics
At-Bay
$1.35B
July 2021
San Francisco
Cyber insurance
Deel
$5.5B
Apr. 2021
San Francisco
Payroll and compliance
Firebolt
$1.4B
Jan. 2022
San Francisco
Data warehousing
Fundbox
$1.1B
Sept. 2019
San Francisco
Cash flow optimization
Gusto
$9.5B
July 2018
San Francisco
Payroll, benefits, and HR
Hailo
$1.1B
June 2021
San Francisco
AI chipmaker
HoneyBook
$2.4B
May 2021
San Francisco
Workflow platform
RapidAPI
$1.0B
Mar. 2022
San Francisco
API marketplace
SpotOn
$3.2B
May 2021
San Francisco
Restaurant & retail payment
Trax
$3.0B
July 2019
San Francisco
Retail analytics
Viz.ai
$1.2B
Apr. 2022
San Francisco
AI disease detection & care
Cato Networks
$2.5B
Nov. 2020
San Jose
SaaS platform
Noname Security
$1.0B
Dec. 2021
San Jose
API security
Tipalti
$2.0B
Oct. 2020
San Mateo
Accounts payable
Veev
$1.0B
Mar. 2022
San Mateo
Home-building tech
Rapyd, the Mountain View-based payments platform provider, took the biggest leap since last April, with its valuation increasing sixfold, from $2.5 to $15 billion. Founded in 2016, Rapyd has raised $770 million total and is the highest valued Israeli-founded unicorn in the world today.
"The Israeli-founded companies in Silicon Valley are raising eye-popping funds," Kaplowitz said. "But, as far as impact goes, those dollars pale in comparison to the number of local jobs these companies create and the revenue they bring to their communities."
California also lost six Israeli-founded unicorns to initial public offerings: Hippo, Innoviz, ironSource, Otonomo, SentinelOne, and WalkMe. Orca Security, which increased its valuation from $1.2 to $1.8 billion last year, outgrew its Los Angeles office and, in December, moved to Portland, Oregon.
San Francisco saw its Israeli-founded unicorn total rise from eight last April to 12 today. It now has the second most Israeli-founded unicorns among U.S. cities and trails New York, which boasts 26 Israeli-founded unicorns, the most of any city outside of Tel Aviv.
Although many signs seem to indicate that 2022 won't be as prolific of a fundraising year for Israeli-founded companies as 2021, California has already added six Israeli unicorns this year.
About the United States – Israel Business Alliance The mission of the United States – Israel Business Alliance is to strengthen the economic relationship between individual states and Israel. Learn more about the impact Israeli companies are having on local communities at www.nyisrael.org.
