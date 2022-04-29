NORD Announces over $100,000 in Grant Funding Available for Rare Disease Research

Three RFPs Now Open for Qualified Researchers through NORD's Jayne Holtzer Rare Disease Research Grants Program

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®) announced three new requests for proposal (RFP) for grant funding related to the following rare diseases: Autoimmune Polyglandular Syndrome Type 1 (APS-1), Levy-Yeboa Syndrome (LYS), and Megacystis Microcolon Intestinal Hypoperistalsis Syndrome (MMIHS). The NORD Jayne Holtzer Rare Disease Research Grants Program provides seed-money grants to qualified investigators for scientific and clinical research. NORD's program provides grants for the study of diseases for which there are few other sources of funding.

one grant of $50,000 for scientific and/or clinical research studies related to APS-1 . Deadline for letters of intent is Tuesday, June 21 . More information and to apply. With funding from the APS Type 1 Foundation , NORD is accepting applications forfor scientific and/or clinical research studies related to. Deadline for letters of intent is

one grant up to $40,000 for scientific and/or clinical research studies related to LYS . Deadline for letters of intent is Tuesday, June 21 . More information and to apply. With fundraising by the Maxwell Family, NORD is accepting applications forfor scientific and/or clinical research studies related to. Deadline for letters of intent is

one grant of $30,000 for scientific and/or clinical research studies related to MMIHS. Deadline for letters of intent is Tuesday, June 21 . More information and to apply. With funding from the MMIHS Foundation , NORD is accepting applications forfor scientific and/or clinical research studies related to MMIHS. Deadline for letters of intent is

Grants will be awarded to qualified researchers to initiate small scientific research studies or clinical trials, the results of which could be used to obtain funding from the National Institutes for Health (NIH), US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), or other funding agencies, or to attract a corporate sponsor.

"Since 1989, NORD's grants have led to the development of two FDA-approved treatments and many peer-reviewed publications. Over 200 grants have been awarded, totaling over $9 million in approved funding. The vision behind these critical study grants is to ultimately lead to new diagnostics, treatments, and cures for rare diseases," said Aliza Fink, Director, Research Programs, NORD.

To learn more or submit to the 2022 NORD Research Grants Cycle, visit the NORD website.

