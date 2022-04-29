Professional Basketball Player Mikal Bridges Signs Multi-Year Contract with G FUEL

Phoenix Defensive Standout Mikal Bridges Forges Partnership with The Official Energy Drink of Esports®

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL is pleased to announce that stellar Phoenix Wing Mikal Bridges has joined its elite roster of content creators, signing a multi-year contract with The Official Energy Drink of Esports®.

Phoenix defensive standout Mikal Bridges has partnered with G FUEL, The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewswire)

"I'm ecstatic to join the G FUEL team and I'm looking forward to being an ambassador for years to come," said Bridges. "I love G FUEL products so I'm happy to align with the brand."

In addition to being an official ambassador for G FUEL both on and off the court, Bridges will be featured on in-store marketing throughout Arizona.

The 25-year-old has earned a reputation as an "Iron Man," playing 337 straight games for Phoenix and not logging a single absence in four years of professional play. Including his three collegiate seasons – during which his team won two National Championships – Bridges has played 453 consecutive games.

This season, Bridges ranks first in the league in minutes – totaling 2,854 minutes on the court in regular season play and traveling 1.3 miles per matchup on defense – and is responsible for guarding scoring powerhouses. While covering all that ground and imposing opposition, Bridges helped Phoenix lead the league in the standings during the 2021-22 season with a 64-18 record. Phoenix has since moved past New Orleans in the first round of the playoffs in pursuit of the franchise's first championship.

"Mikal Bridges is a true rising star in the league, and we're beyond proud to welcome him to our G FUEL roster," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "We're confident that Mikal will be a phenomenal ambassador for our brand as he continues to compete – and dominate – at the highest level."

Now at GFUEL.com, fans can save 30% on their next order by entering Code "MIKAL" at checkout.

Keep your eyes on G FUEL and Bridges' social media platforms for updates on this exciting partnership!

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, a Hydration Formula, and edible Energy Crystals, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 329,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of Ninja, Sentinels Esports, Logic, NoisyButters, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, David Dobrik, Summit1G, xQc, KSI, Roman Atwood, Activision, SEGA of America, CAPCOM®, Bethesda Game Studios, 2K, Warner Bros., HYPEMAKER, DXRacer, Scuf Gaming, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact:

media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:

dluks@gfuel.com

About Mikal Bridges

Mikal Bridges is an elite two-way player for the Phoenix Suns and one of the league's rising stars. Prior to going pro, Bridges had a historic collegiate career at Villanova University where he was a two-time NCAA National Champion, Big East Tournament MVP, and the recipient of the 2018 Julius Erving Award for being the top small forward in college basketball. Gracious and humble, Bridges is a down-to-earth family man who has a passion for animals, particularly his dog Sonny.

G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE G Fuel