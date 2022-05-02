Centerspace Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Affirms Core FFO Guidance

MINNEAPOLIS, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The tables below show Net Income, Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per share basis, for the three months ended March 31, 2022; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted-Average Occupancy for each of the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021.





Three Months Ended March 31, Per Share

2022

2021 Net Income - diluted

$ (0.68)

$ (0.49) FFO - diluted

$ 1.01

$ 0.92 Core FFO - diluted

$ 0.98

$ 0.95





Year-Over-Year Comparison

Sequential Comparison Same-Store Results

Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021

Q1 2022 vs. Q4 2021 Revenues

8.6%

(0.2)% Expenses

9.6%

4.2% NOI

7.8%

(3.0)%





Three months ended Same-Store Results

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021 Weighted Average Occupancy

93.9%

93.4%

94.7%





(1) NOI, FFO, Core FFO, and same-store results are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" below.

Highlights

Net Loss was $(0.68) per diluted share for the first quarter of 2022, compared to a Net Loss of $(0.49) per diluted share for the same period of 2021;

Core FFO increased 3.2% to $0.98 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 , compared to $0.95 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 ;

Same-store revenues increased by 8.6% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021;

Same-store new lease rates were 6.9% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 0.7% in the same period the prior year. Same-store renewal lease over lease rates were 9.6% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 4.0% in the same period the prior year. Same-store blended lease over lease rates were 7.9% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 2.0% for the same period the prior year;

Continued to grow the portfolio through the addition of 4 communities totaling 397 homes in the Minneapolis, Minnesota region; and

Continued to strengthen the balance sheet by issuing 321,000 common shares under the ATM program for net proceeds of $31.7 million .

Acquisitions and Dispositions

During the quarter, Centerspace acquired a portfolio of three communities in the Minneapolis, Minnesota region totaling 267 apartment homes for an aggregate purchase price of $68.1 million. The company also acquired Noko Apartments in Minneapolis for an aggregate purchase price of $46.4 million. The company previously financed the construction and mezzanine loan.

Subsequent Events

Following the end of the quarter, Centerspace paid off $22.3 million in mortgages. The Company does not have significant debt maturities over the next three years with only 5% of total debt maturing through the first quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the first quarter, Centerspace had $223.3 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $210.0 million available under the lines of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $13.3 million.

Revised 2022 Financial Outlook

Centerspace revised its 2022 financial outlook and affirms its Core FFO guidance. For additional information, see S-14 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 included at the end of this release. These ranges should be considered in their entirety. The revised outlook is:



Previous Outlook for 2022 Updated Outlook for 2022

Low High Low High Earnings per Share – diluted $ (0.41) $ (0.16) $ (0.37) $ (0.11) Same-Store Revenue 6.0% 8.0% 7.0% 9.0% Same-Store Expenses 3.5% 5.0% 5.5% 7.5% Same-Store NOI 8.0% 10.0% 8.0% 10.0% FFO per Share – diluted $ 4.25 $ 4.50 $ 4.26 $ 4.52 Core FFO per Share – diluted $ 4.33 $ 4.57 $ 4.33 $ 4.57

Upcoming Events

On May 17, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. CDT, Centerspace will be holding its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders live via the Internet. Shareholders can participate in and/or vote at the Annual Meeting via live webcast over the internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CSR2022. Shareholders must enter their 16-digit control number found in their proxy materials, either on the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, the proxy card, or in the instructions that accompanied the proxy materials to enter the 2022 Annual Meeting. The company urges the shareholders to vote and submit proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The Annual Meeting webcast will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. CDT. On the day of the Annual Meeting, the company recommends that you log into its virtual meeting at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to ensure you can access the meeting.

Earnings Call

Live webcast and replay: https://ir.centerspacehomes.com





Live Conference Call

Conference Call Replay Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET

Replay available until May 17, 2022 USA Toll Free Number 1-844-200-6205

USA Toll Free Number 1-866-813-9403 International Toll Free Number 1-929-526-1599

International Toll Free Number 44-204-525-0658 Canada Toll Free Number 1-833-950-0062

Canada Toll Free Number 1-226-828-7578 Conference Number 273559

Conference Number 099828

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2022, Centerspace owned 83 apartment communities consisting of 14,838 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Centerspace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Emily Miller

Phone: 701-837-7104

IR@centerspacehomes.com

Marketing & Media

Kelly Weber

Phone: 701-837-7104

kweber@centerspacehomes.com

Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)





1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter



2022

2021

2021

2021

2021 High closing price

$ 108.27

$ 111.26

$ 105.42

$ 79.71

$ 73.42 Low closing price

$ 89.01

$ 96.58

$ 78.42

$ 67.28

$ 68.00 Average closing price

$ 97.15

$ 103.29

$ 94.10

$ 71.99

$ 71.37 Closing price at end of quarter

$ 98.12

$ 110.90

$ 94.50

$ 78.90

$ 68.00 Common share distributions – annualized

$ 2.92

$ 2.88

$ 2.88

$ 2.80

$ 2.80 Closing dividend yield – annualized

3.0%

2.6%

3.1%

3.6%

4.1% Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)

15,365

15,016

14,281

14,045

13,220 Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)

997

832

845

881

950 Closing Series E preferred units outstanding, as converted (thousands)

2,186

2,186

2,186

—

— Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing market value of outstanding limited partnership units (thousands)

$ 1,819,930

$ 1,999,971

$ 1,635,984

$ 1,177,661

$ 963,560

CENTERSPACE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended



3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021 REVENUE

$ 60,314

$ 57,988

$ 50,413

$ 46,656

$ 46,648 EXPENSES



















Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes

19,014

16,852

14,434

13,018

13,449 Real estate taxes

6,859

6,654

5,916

5,742

5,792 Property management expense

2,253

2,697

2,203

2,085

1,767 Casualty (gain) loss

598

280

(10)

(27)

101 Depreciation/amortization

31,001

30,418

22,447

19,308

19,992 General and administrative expenses

4,500

4,231

4,279

3,797

3,906 TOTAL EXPENSES

$ 64,225

$ 61,132

$ 49,269

$ 43,923

$ 45,007 Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments

—

678

—

26,840

— Operating income (loss)

(3,911)

(2,466)

1,144

29,573

1,641 Interest expense

(7,715)

(7,456)

(7,302)

(7,089)

(7,231) Interest and other income (loss)

1,063

1,117

(5,082)

619

431 Net income (loss)

$ (10,563)

$ (8,805)

$ (11,240)

$ 23,103

$ (5,159) Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders

(160)

(160)

(160)

(160)

(160) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units

2,157

1,793

1,930

(1,386)

469 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

(23)

(36)

(22)

(19)

(17) Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests

(8,589)

(7,208)

(9,492)

21,538

(4,867) Dividends to preferred shareholders

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607) NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ (10,196)

$ (8,815)

$ (11,099)

$ 19,931

$ (6,474)





















Per Share Data - Basic



















Net earnings (loss) per common share – basic

$ (0.68)

$ (0.61)

$ (0.79)

$ 1.49

$ (0.49)





















Per Share Data - Diluted



















Net earnings (loss) per common share – diluted

$ (0.68)

$ (0.61)

$ (0.79)

$ 1.48

$ (0.49)

CENTERSPACE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands)





3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021 ASSETS



















Real estate investments



















Property owned

$ 2,390,952

$ 2,271,170

$ 2,203,606

$ 1,838,837

$ 1,883,407 Less accumulated depreciation

(465,752)

(443,592)

(426,926)

(407,400)

(408,014)



1,925,200

1,827,578

1,776,680

1,431,437

1,475,393 Mortgage loans receivable

—

43,276

42,160

37,457

30,107 Total real estate investments

1,925,200

1,870,854

1,818,840

1,468,894

1,505,500 Cash and cash equivalents

13,313

31,267

20,816

5,194

10,816 Restricted cash

2,409

7,358

2,376

8,444

1,610 Other assets

24,651

30,582

34,919

17,218

18,427 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,965,573

$ 1,940,061

$ 1,876,951

$ 1,499,750

$ 1,536,353





















LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY



















LIABILITIES



















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 50,360

$ 62,403

$ 58,092

$ 52,413

$ 53,852 Revolving line of credit

46,000

76,000

57,000

87,000

181,544 Notes payable, net of loan costs

299,359

299,344

299,454

319,286

319,236 Mortgages payable, net of loan costs

521,536

480,703

489,140

287,143

293,709 TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 917,255

$ 918,450

$ 903,686

$ 745,842

$ 848,341





















SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS

$ 22,412

$ 25,331

$ 21,585

$ 18,022

$ 16,560 EQUITY



















Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest

93,530

93,530

93,530

93,530

93,530 Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

1,203,685

1,157,255

1,092,130

1,033,940

980,453 Accumulated distributions in excess of net income

(495,732)

(474,318)

(454,691)

(433,310)

(443,409) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,550)

(4,435)

(5,784)

(12,064)

(12,798) Total shareholders' equity

$ 798,933

$ 772,032

$ 725,185

$ 682,096

$ 617,776 Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units

226,302

223,600

225,850

53,133

53,007 Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

671

648

645

657

669 Total equity

$ 1,025,906

$ 996,280

$ 951,680

$ 735,886

$ 671,452 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY

$ 1,965,573

$ 1,940,061

$ 1,876,951

$ 1,499,750

$ 1,536,353

CENTERSPACE

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP financial measures exactly as Centerspace does.

The company provides certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis. Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for substantially all of the periods being compared, and, in the case of newly-constructed properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, Centerspace determines the composition of its same-store pool for that year as well as adjusts the previous year, which allows us to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to net income. The company believes that measuring performance on a same-store basis is useful to investors because it enables evaluation of how a fixed pool of its communities are performing year-over-year. Centerspace uses this measure to assess whether or not the company has been successful in increasing NOI, renewing the leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.



(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended



Sequential

Year-Over-Year

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

3/31/2021



$ Change

% Change

$ Change

% Change Operating income (loss) $ (3,911)

$ (2,466)

$ 1,641



$ (1,445)

58.6%

$ (5,552)

(338.3)% Adjustments:



























Property management expenses 2,253

2,697

1,767



(444)

(16.5)%

486

27.5% Casualty (gain) loss 598

280

101



318

113.6%

497

492.1% Depreciation and amortization 31,001

30,418

19,992



583

1.9%

11,009

55.1% General and administrative expenses 4,500

4,231

3,906



269

6.4%

594

15.2% (Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments —

(678)

—



678

(100.0)%

$ —

— Net operating income $ 34,441

$ 34,482

$ 27,407



$ (41)

(0.1)%

$ 7,034

25.7%





























Revenue



























Same-store $ 46,891

$ 46,980

$ 43,194



$ (89)

(0.2)%

$ 3,697

8.6% Non-same-store 12,507

10,198

1,047



2,309

22.6%

11,460

1,094.6% Other properties 916

810

668



106

13.1%

248

37.1% Dispositions —

—

1,739



—

—

(1,739)

(100.0)% Total 60,314

57,988

46,648



2,326

4.0%

13,666

29.3% Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes



























Same-store 19,215

18,436

17,529



779

4.2%

1,686

9.6% Non-same-store 6,329

4,753

345



1,576

33.2%

5,984

1,734.5% Other properties 329

312

264



17

5.4%

65

24.6% Dispositions —

5

1,103



(5)

(100.0)%

(1,103)

(100.0)% Total 25,873

23,506

19,241



2,367

10.1%

6,632

34.5% Net operating income



























Same-store 27,676

28,544

25,665



(868)

(3.0)%

2,011

7.8% Non-same-store 6,178

5,445

702



733

13.5%

5,476

780.1% Other properties 587

498

404



89

17.9%

183

45.3% Dispositions —

(5)

636



5

(100.0)%

(636)

(100.0)% Total $ 34,441

$ 34,482

$ 27,407



$ (41)

(0.1)%

$ 7,034

25.7%

Reconciliation of Same-Store Controllable Expenses to Total Property Operating Expenses, Including Real Estate Taxes

Same-store controllable expenses exclude real estate taxes and insurance, in order to provide a measure of expenses that are within management's control, and is used for the purposes of budgeting, business planning, and performance evaluation. This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to total expenses or total property operating expenses.



(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

$ Change

% Change















Controllable expenses













On-site compensation(1) $ 4,745

$ 4,522

$ 223

4.9% Repairs and maintenance 2,572

2,196

376

17.1% Utilities 3,946

3,159

787

24.9% Administrative and marketing 1,046

933

113

12.1% Total $ 12,309

$ 10,810

$ 1,499

13.9%















Non-controllable expenses













Real estate taxes $ 5,242

$ 5,350

$ (108)

(2.0)% Insurance 1,664

1,369

295

21.5% Total $ 6,906

$ 6,719

$ 187

2.8%















Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - non-same-store $ 6,329

$ 345

$ 5,984

1,734.5% Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - other properties 329

264

65

24.6% Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - dispositions —

1,103

(1,103)

(100.0)% Total property operating expenses, including real estate taxes $ 25,873

$ 19,241

$ 6,632

34.5%











(1) On-site compensation for administration, leasing, and maintenance personnel.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations

Centerspace believes that FFO, which is a non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts, is helpful to investors in understanding its operating performance, primarily because its calculation does not assume that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, as implied by the historical cost convention of GAAP and the recording of depreciation.

Centerspace uses the definition of FFO adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding:

depreciation and amortization related to real estate;

gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets; and

impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.

The exclusion in Nareit's definition of FFO of gains and losses from the sale of real estate assets and impairment write-downs helps to identify the operating results of the long-term assets that form the base of the company's investments, and assists management and investors in comparing those operating results between periods.

Due to the limitations of the Nareit FFO definition, Centerspace has made certain interpretations in applying this definition. The company believes that all such interpretations not specifically identified in the Nareit definition are consistent with this definition. Nareit's FFO White Paper 2018 Restatement clarified that impairment write-downs of land related to a REIT's main business are excluded from FFO and a REIT has the option to exclude impairment write-downs of assets that are incidental to its main business.

While FFO is widely used by Centerspace as a primary performance metric, not all real estate companies use the same definition of FFO or calculate FFO in the same way. Accordingly, FFO presented here is not necessarily comparable to FFO presented by other real estate companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund all cash flow needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") is FFO as adjusted for non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of core business operations, the company believes that Core FFO provides investors with additional information to compare core operating and financial performance between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income, or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered an additional supplemental measure. Core FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the company's cash needs, including its ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized financial measure that may be calculated differently by other REITs and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.





(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended



3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021 Funds From Operations



















Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ (10,196)

$ (8,815)

$ (11,099)

$ 19,931

$ (6,474) Adjustments:



















Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

(2,157)

(1,793)

(1,930)

1,386

(469) Depreciation and amortization

31,001

30,418

22,447

19,308

19,992 Less depreciation – non real estate

(101)

(101)

(80)

(87)

(98) Less depreciation – partially owned entities

(21)

(21)

(24)

(24)

(24) (Gain) loss on sale of real estate

—

(678)

—

(26,840)

— FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 18,526

$ 19,010

$ 9,314

$ 13,674

$ 12,927





















Adjustments to Core FFO:



















Non-cash casualty (gain) loss

25

—

—

—

— Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

2

530

3

— Technology implementation costs

103

535

625

447

413 Commercial lease termination proceeds

—

—

(450)

—

— Acquisition related costs

—

90

140

—

— Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and mark-to-market

(613)

(411)

5,353

—

— Amortization of assumed debt

(115)

(26)

(27)

—

— Other miscellaneous items

(4)

(61)

(3)

—

— Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 17,922

$ 19,139

$ 15,482

$ 14,124

$ 13,340





















Funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units

$ 18,526

$ 19,010

$ 9,314

$ 13,674

$ 12,927 Dividends to preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160 Funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units - diluted

$ 18,686

$ 19,170

$ 9,474

$ 13,834

$ 13,087





















Core funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units

$ 17,922

$ 19,139

$ 15,482

$ 14,124

$ 13,340 Dividends to preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160 Core funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units - diluted

$ 18,082

$ 19,299

$ 15,642

$ 14,284

$ 13,500





















Per Share Data



















Earnings (loss) per share and Unit - diluted

$ (0.68)

$ (0.61)

$ (0.81)

$ 1.48

$ (0.49) FFO per share and Unit - diluted

$ 1.01

$ 1.07

$ 0.60

$ 0.95

$ 0.92 Core FFO per share and Unit - diluted

$ 0.98

$ 1.08

$ 0.98

$ 0.98

$ 0.95





















Weighted average shares and Units - diluted

18,542

17,868

15,922

14,514

14,282

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain/loss on sale of real estate and other investments, impairment of real estate investments, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, gain/loss from involuntary conversion; and other non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. The company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure because it permits investors to view income from operations without the effect of depreciation, the cost of debt, or non-operating gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.





(in thousands)



Three Months Ended



3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021 Adjusted EBITDA



















Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ (8,589)

$ (7,208)

$ (9,492)

$ 21,538

$ (4,867) Adjustments:



















Dividends to preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160 Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

(2,157)

(1,793)

(1,930)

1,386

(469) Income (loss) before noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

$ (10,586)

$ (8,841)

$ (11,262)

$ 23,084

$ (5,176) Adjustments:



















Interest expense

7,700

7,440

7,287

7,075

7,216 Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

2

530

3

— Depreciation/amortization related to real estate investments

30,980

30,397

22,423

19,284

19,969 Non-cash casualty (gain) loss

25

—

—

—

— Interest income

(464)

(644)

(769)

(583)

(407) (Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments

—

(678)

—

(26,840)

— Technology implementation costs

103

534

625

447

413 Commercial lease termination proceeds

—

—

(450)

—

— Acquisition related costs

—

90

140

—

— Interest rate swap termination and mark-to-market

(582)

(359)

5,361

—

— Other miscellaneous items

(4)

(61)

(3)

—

— Adjusted EBITDA

$ 27,172

$ 27,880

$ 23,882

$ 22,470

$ 22,015

CENTERSPACE DEBT ANALYSIS (in thousands)

Debt Maturity Schedule Annual Expirations





Future Maturities of Debt



Secured Fixed Debt

Unsecured Fixed Debt

Unsecured

Variable

Debt

Total Debt

% of Total Debt

Weighted Average Interest

Rate(1) 2022 (remainder)

$ 22,254

$ —

$ —

$ 22,254

2.6%

3.92% 2023

42,305

—

—

42,305

4.9%

4.02% 2024

—

—

—

—

—

— 2025

31,907

—

46,000

77,907

8.9%

3.03% 2026

53,125

—

—

53,125

6.1%

3.74% Thereafter

375,372

300,000

—

675,372

77.5%

3.21% Total debt

$ 524,963

$ 300,000

$ 46,000

$ 870,963

100.0%

3.29%











(1) Weighted average interest rate of debt that matures during the year.





3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021 Debt Balances Outstanding



















Secured fixed rate - other mortgages

$ 326,113

$ 284,934

$ 293,547

$ 288,363

$ 295,001 Secured fixed rate - Fannie Mae credit facility

198,850

198,850

198,850

—

— Unsecured fixed rate line of credit(1)

—

75,000

57,000

50,000

50,000 Unsecured variable rate line of credit

46,000

1,000

—

37,000

131,544 Unsecured term loans

—

—

—

145,000

145,000 Unsecured senior notes

300,000

300,000

300,000

175,000

175,000 Debt total

$ 870,963

$ 859,784

$ 849,397

$ 695,363

$ 796,545





















Other mortgages rate

3.85%

3.81%

3.83%

3.90%

3.92% Fannie Mae Credit Facility rate

2.78%

2.78%

2.78%

—

— Lines of credit rate (rate with swap)

2.56%

4.22%

2.79%

2.24%

2.18% Term loan rate (rate with swap)

—

—

—

4.19%

4.11% Senior notes rate

3.12%

3.12%

3.12%

3.47%

3.47% Total debt

3.29%

3.26%

3.23%

3.70%

3.37%















(1) The current rate on our line of credit is LIBOR plus 150 basis points. The LIBOR exposure on the line of credit was hedged using an interest rate swap with a notional of $75.0 million and a fixed rate of 2.81%. The interest rate swap was terminated in February 2022.

CENTERSPACE CAPITAL ANALYSIS (in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)





Three Months Ended



3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021 Equity Capitalization



















Common shares outstanding

15,365

15,016

14,281

14,045

13,220 Operating partnership units outstanding

997

832

845

881

950 Series E preferred units (as converted)

2,186

2,186

2,186

—

— Total common shares and units outstanding

18,548

18,034

17,312

14,926

14,170 Market price per common share (closing price at end of period)

$ 98.12

$ 110.90

$ 94.50

$ 78.90

$ 68.00 Equity capitalization-common shares and units

$ 1,819,930

$ 1,999,971

$ 1,635,984

$ 1,177,661

$ 963,560 Recorded book value of preferred shares

$ 93,530

$ 93,530

$ 93,530

$ 93,530

$ 93,530 Total equity capitalization

$ 1,913,460

$ 2,093,501

$ 1,729,514

$ 1,271,191

$ 1,057,090





















Series D Preferred Units

$ 22,412

$ 25,331

$ 21,585

$ 18,022

$ 16,560





















Debt Capitalization



















Total debt

$ 870,963

$ 859,784

$ 849,397

$ 695,363

$ 796,545 Total capitalization

$ 2,806,835

$ 2,978,616

$ 2,600,496

$ 1,984,576

$ 1,870,195





















Total debt to total capitalization(1)

31.0%

28.9%

33.1%

35.0%

43.1%















(1) Total debt to total market capitalization is total debt from the balance sheet divided by the sum of total debt from the balance sheet, market value of common shares and operating partnership units, and book value of Series C preferred shares and Series D preferred units outstanding at the end of the period.





Three Months Ended



3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021 Debt service coverage ratio(1)

2.93 x

3.17 x

2.75 x

2.62 x

2.53 x Adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense plus preferred distributions and principal amortization

2.50 x

2.68 x

2.32 x

2.21 x

2.14 x Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA(2)

7.89 x

7.43 x

8.67 x

7.68 x

8.92 x Net debt and preferred equity/Adjusted EBITDA(2)

8.96 x

8.50 x

9.88 x

8.92 x

10.17 x





















Distribution Data



















Common shares and Units outstanding at record date

16,363

15,848

15,126

14,926

14,171 Total common distribution declared

$ 11,944

$ 11,411

$ 10,890

$ 10,448

$ 9,919 Common distribution per share and Unit

$ 0.73

$ 0.72

$ 0.72

$ 0.70

$ 0.70 Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis)(3)

74.5%

66.7%

73.5%

71.4%

73.7%















(1) Debt service coverage ratio is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense and principal amortization. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section. (2) Net debt is the total debt balance less cash and cash equivalents and net tax deferred exchange proceeds (included within restricted cash). Adjusted EBITDA is annualized for periods less than one year. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section. (3) Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis) is the ratio of the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual Core FFO per diluted share and unit. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

CENTERSPACE SAME-STORE FIRST QUARTER COMPARISONS (in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)





Apartment

Homes

Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions



Q1 2022

Q1 2021

% Change

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

% Change

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

% Change Denver, CO

1,457

$ 8,458

$ 7,665

10.3%

$ 2,468

$ 2,570

(4.0)%

$ 5,990

$ 5,095

17.6% Minneapolis, MN

2,537

12,391

11,402

8.7%

5,398

4,880

10.6%

6,993

6,522

7.2% North Dakota

2,421

8,157

7,949

2.6%

3,653

3,271

11.7%

4,504

4,678

(3.7)% Omaha, NE

1,370

4,363

4,026

8.4%

1,898

1,762

7.7%

2,465

2,264

8.9% Rochester, MN

1,121

5,003

4,643

7.8%

2,096

1,986

5.5%

2,907

2,657

9.4% St. Cloud, MN

1,192

4,165

3,656

13.9%

2,084

1,635

27.5%

2,081

2,021

3.0% Other Mountain West

1,221

4,354

3,853

13.0%

1,618

1,425

13.5%

2,736

2,428

12.7% Same-Store Total

11,319

$ 46,891

$ 43,194

8.6%

$ 19,215

$ 17,529

9.6%

$ 27,676

$ 25,665

7.8%





% of NOI

Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy (1)

Average Monthly

Rental Rate (2)

Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home (3) Regions



Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Growth

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

% Change

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

% Change Denver, CO

21.6%

94.3%

93.7%

0.6%

$ 1,819

$ 1,683

8.1%

$ 2,052

$ 1,872

9.6% Minneapolis, MN

25.3%

93.3%

93.0%

0.3%

1,583

1,503

5.3%

1,744

1,611

8.3% North Dakota

16.3%

94.8%

96.2%

(1.4)%

1,103

1,061

4.0%

1,185

1,138

4.1% Omaha, NE

8.9%

94.9%

95.1%

(0.2)%

1,000

912

9.6%

1,118

1,030

8.5% Rochester, MN

10.5%

92.9%

95.5%

(2.6)%

1,518

1,376

10.3%

1,601

1,446

10.7% St. Cloud, MN

7.5%

93.0%

94.6%

(1.6)%

1,120

970

15.5%

1,252

1,081

15.8% Other Mountain West

9.9%

94.0%

97.7%

(3.7)%

1,155

987

17.0%

1,264

1,077

17.4% Same-Store Total

100.0%

93.9%

94.7%

(0.8)%

$ 1,339

$ 1,236

8.3%

$ 1,471

$ 1,343

9.5%















(1) Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes. (2) Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. (3) Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

CENTERSPACE SAME-STORE SEQUENTIAL QUARTER COMPARISONS (in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)





Apartment

Homes

Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions



Q1 2022

Q4 2021

% Change

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

% Change

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

% Change Denver, CO

1,457

$ 8,458

$ 8,163

3.6%

$ 2,468

$ 2,657

(7.1)%

$ 5,990

$ 5,506

0.4% Minneapolis, MN

2,537

12,391

12,572

(1.4)%

5,398

5,145

4.9%

6,993

7,427

(5.8)% North Dakota

2,421

8,157

8,155

—

3,653

3,273

11.6%

4,504

4,882

(7.7)% Omaha, NE

1,370

4,363

4,222

3.3%

1,898

1,888

0.5%

2,465

2,334

5.6% Rochester, MN

1,121

5,003

4,996

0.1%

2,096

2,174

(3.6)%

2,907

2,822

3.0% St. Cloud, MN

1,192

4,165

4,576

(9.0)%

2,084

1,820

14.5%

2,081

2,756

(24.5)% Other Mountain West

1,221

4,354

4,296

1.4%

1,618

1,479

9.4%

2,736

2,817

(2.9)% Same-Store Total

11,319

$ 46,891

$ 46,980

(0.2)%

$ 19,215

$ 18,436

4.2%

$ 27,676

$ 28,544

(3.0)%





% of NOI

Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy

Average Monthly Rental Rate

Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Home Regions



Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Growth

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

% Change

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

% Change Denver, CO

21.6%

94.3%

93.5%

0.8%

$ 1,819

$ 1,797

1.2%

$ 2,052

$ 1,997

2.8% Minneapolis, MN

25.3%

93.3%

92.6%

0.7%

1,583

1,593

(0.6)%

1,744

1,807

(3.5)% North Dakota

16.3%

94.8%

95.3%

(0.5)%

1,103

1,107

(0.4)%

1,185

1,178

0.6% Omaha, NE

8.9%

94.9%

93.9%

1.0%

1,000

996

0.4%

1,118

1,094

2.2% Rochester, MN

10.5%

92.9%

91.7%

1.2%

1,518

1,515

0.2%

1,601

1,620

(1.2)% St. Cloud, MN

7.5%

93.0%

91.9%

1.1%

1,120

1,106

1.3%

1,252

1,392

(10.1)% Other Mountain West

9.9%

94.0%

94.5%

(0.5)%

1,155

1,133

1.9%

1,264

1,241

1.9% Same-Store Total

100.0%

93.9%

93.4%

0.5%

$ 1,339

$ 1,334

0.4%

$ 1,471

$ 1,487

(1.1)%

CENTERSPACE PORTFOLIO SUMMARY(1)





Three Months Ended



3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021 Number of Apartment Homes at Period End



















Same-Store

11,319

10,672

10,676

10,676

11,265 Non-Same-Store

3,519

3,769

3,599

903

903 All Communities

14,838

14,441

14,275

11,579

12,168





















Average Monthly Rental Rate(2)



















Same-Store

$ 1,339

$ 1,314

$ 1,279

$ 1,233

$ 1,200 Non-Same-Store

1,218

1,225

1,506

1,617

1,584 All Communities

$ 1,292

$ 1,291

$ 1,293

$ 1,263

$ 1,229





















Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Apartment Home(3)



















Same-Store

$ 1,471

$ 1,463

$ 1,392

$ 1,333

$ 1,302 Non-Same-Store

1,271

1,306

1,606

1,739

1,705 All Communities

$ 1,424

$ 1,423

$ 1,397

$ 1,365

$ 1,332





















Weighted Average Occupancy(4)



















Same-Store

93.9%

93.4%

94.3%

94.9%

94.9% Non-Same-Store

94.5%

94.7%

95.1%

94.2%

91.8% All Communities

94.0%

93.7%

94.4%

94.8%

94.6%





















Operating Expenses as a % of Scheduled Rent



















Same-Store

41.0%

39.5%

41.8%

41.9%

42.9% Non-Same-Store

50.6%

44.1%

39.9%

32.9%

34.9% All Communities

43.0%

40.6%

41.6%

41.0%

42.1%





















Capital Expenditures



















Total Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home – Same-Store

$ 145

$ 369

$ 255

$ 159

$ 131















(1) Previously reported amounts are not revised for changes in the composition of the same-store properties pool. (2) Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes. (3) Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period. (4) Weighted average occupancy is the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. The company believes that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy and the calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other REITs.

CENTERSPACE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ($ in thousands, except per home amounts)





Three Months Ended Same Store Capital Expenditures

3/31/2022

3/31/2021 Total Same-Store Apartment Homes

11,319

11,319









Building - Exterior

$ 527

$ 484 Building - Interior

—

92 Mechanical, Electrical, & Plumbing

270

147 Furniture & Equipment

80

65 Landscaping & Grounds

92

67 Turnover

667

535 Capital Expenditures - Same-Store

$ 1,636

$ 1,390 Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home - Same-Store

$ 145

$ 123









Value Add

$ 5,570

$ 2,631 Total Capital Spend - Same-Store

$ 7,206

$ 4,021 Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home - Same-Store

$ 637

$ 355













Three Months Ended Capital Expenditures - All Properties

3/31/2022

3/31/2021 All Properties - Weighted Average Apartment Homes

14,839

11,575









Capital Expenditures

$ 1,841

$ 1,555 Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home

$ 124

$ 134









Value Add

5,570

2,631 Acquisition Capital

1,589

558 Total Capital Spend

9,000

4,744 Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home

$ 607

$ 410























Three Months Ended Value Add Capital Expenditures

3/31/2022

3/31/2021 Interior - Units







Same-Store

$ 2,637

$ 1,691 Non-Same-Store

—

— Total Interior Units

$ 2,637

$ 1,691









Common Areas and Exteriors







Same-Store

$ 2,933

$ 940 Non-Same-Store

—

— Total Common Areas and Exteriors

$ 2,933

$ 940









Total Value-Add Capital Expenditures







Same-Store

$ 5,570

$ 2,631 Non-Same-Store

—

— Total Portfolio Value-Add

$ 5,570

$ 2,631



CENTERSPACE 2022 Financial Outlook (in thousands, except per share and per home amounts)

Centerspace revised its outlook for 2022 in the table below.



Three Months Ended

2022 Previous Outlook Range

2022 Revised Outlook Range

March 31, 2022

Low

High

Low

High

YTD Actual

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount Same-store growth

















Revenue $ 46,891

6.0%

8.0%

7.0%

9.0% Controllable expenses 12,309

3.8%

5.3%

7.0%

9.0% Non-controllable expenses 6,906

3.0%

4.5%

3.0%

4.5% Total Expenses $ 19,215

3.5%

5.0%

5.5%

7.5% Same-store NOI $ 27,676

8.0%

10.0%

8.0%

10.0%



















Components of NOI

















Same-store NOI $ 27,676

$ 115,600

$ 118,100

$ 115,850

$ 118,150 Non-same-store NOI (1) 6,178

30,300

30,800

29,200

29,900 Other Commercial NOI 587

1,800

1,900

2,100

2,300 Total NOI $ 34,441

$ 147,700

$ 150,800

$ 147,150

$ 150,350



















(1) Previous outlook range was adjusted to reclassify NOI from non-same-store to other commercial.



















Interest expense $ (7,715)

(32,200)

(31,700)

(32,200)

(31,700) Preferred dividends $ (1,607)

(6,400)

(6,400)

(6,400)

(6,400)



















Recurring income and expenses

















Interest and other income $ 1,040

$ 660

$ 700

$ 1,580

$ 1,750 General and administrative and property management (6,753)

(27,800)

(27,100)

(27,625)

(26,975) Casualty losses (598)

(2,000)

(1,700)

(1,900)

(1,600) Non-real estate depreciation and amortization (101)

(430)

(390)

(375)

(325) Non-controlling interest (21)

(70)

(90)

(110)

(100) Total recurring income and expenses $ (6,433)

$ (29,640)

$ (28,580)

$ (28,430)

$ (27,250) FFO $ 18,686

$ 79,460

$ 84,120

$ 80,120

$ 85,000



















Non-core income and expenses

















Casualty loss $ 25

$ 600

$ 500

$ 500

$ 350 Technology implementation costs 103

990

890

950

850 Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and mark-to-market (613)

—

—

200

200 Other miscellaneous items (119)

—

—

(300)

(400) Total non-core income and expenses $ (604)

$ 1,590

$ 1,390

$ 1,350

$ 1,000 Core FFO $ 18,082

$ 81,050

$ 85,510

$ 81,470

$ 86,000



















EPS - Diluted $ (0.68)

$ (0.41)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.37)

$ (0.11) FFO per diluted share $ 1.01

$ 4.25

$ 4.50

$ 4.26

$ 4.52 Core FFO per diluted share $ 0.98

$ 4.33

$ 4.57

$ 4.33

$ 4.57 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 18,542

18,700

18,700

18,800

18,800



















Additional Assumptions

















Same-store capital expenditures (per home) $ 145

$ 925

$ 975

$ 925

975 Value-add expenditures $ 5,570

$ 21,000

$ 24,000

$ 21,000

$ 24,000 Investments $ 116,874

$ 116,874

$ 116,874

$ 116,874

$ 116,874

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to FFO and Core FFO

The following table presents reconciliations of Net income (loss) available to common shareholders to FFO and Core FFO, which are non-GAAP financial measures described in greater detail under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations." They should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. The outlook and projections provided below are based on current expectations and are forward-looking.







Previous Outlook

Revised Outlook

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

12 Months Ended December 31, 2022

12 Months Ended December 31, 2022

Actual

Low

High

Low

High Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (10,196)

$ 282

$ 4,922

$ 927

$ 5,747 Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units (2,157)

(7,885)

(7,885)

(7,885)

(7,885) Depreciation and amortization 31,001

86,923

86,923

86,923

86,923 Less depreciation - non real estate (101)

(430)

(390)

(375)

(325) Less depreciation - partially owned entities (21)

(70)

(90)

(110)

(100) Dividends to preferred unitholders 160

640

640

640

640 FFO applicable to common shares and Units $ 18,686

$ 79,460

$ 84,120

$ 80,120

$ 85,000



















Adjustments to Core FFO:

















Casualty loss write off 25

600

500

500

350 Technology implementation costs 103

990

890

950

850 Interest rate swap termination and amortization (613)

—

—

200

200 Other miscellaneous items (119)

—

—

(300)

(400) Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units $ 18,082

$ 81,050

$ 85,510

$ 81,470

$ 86,000



















Earnings per share - diluted $ (0.68)

$ (0.41)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.37)

$ (0.11) FFO per share - diluted $ 1.01

$ 4.25

$ 4.50

$ 4.26

$ 4.52 Core FFO per share - diluted $ 0.98

$ 4.33

$ 4.57

$ 4.33

$ 4.57

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.







Previous Outlook

Revised Outlook

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

12 Months Ended December 31, 2021

12 Months Ended December 31, 2021

Actual

Low

High

Low

High Operating income $ (3,911)

$ 30,977

$ 35,077

$ 30,702

$ 34,852 Adjustments:

















General and administrative and property management expenses 6,753

27,800

27,100

27,625

26,975 Casualty loss 598

2,000

1,700

1,900

1,600 Depreciation and amortization 31,001

86,923

86,923

86,923

86,923 Net operating income $ 34,441

$ 147,700

$ 150,800

$ 147,150

$ 150,350

(PRNewsfoto/Centerspace) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Centerspace