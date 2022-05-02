ChapStick Pledges Continued Support for American Heroes and Invites Fans to Share Words of Gratitude

Iconic Lip Balm Brand Honors Heroes in Partnership with Operation Gratitude and Calls on Consumers to Show Appreciation Through Letter Campaign

WARREN, N.J., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As America's favorite lip balm for more than 135 years, ChapStick is continuing to support some of the country's bravest heroes through a partnership with Operation Gratitude, a nonprofit organization that assembles and distributes Care Packages to service members and Veterans. Kicking off during Military Appreciation Month this May, the brand will sponsor 2,000 Care Packages that will include ChapStick lip balm among other self-care essentials and items that remind recipients of home. To further show gratitude, the brand invites fans to write letters of thanks that will be included in each package sent. Anyone interested in sharing words of encouragement, care and appreciation can visit www.operationgratitude.com/chapstick-letter-writing-initiative from now until May 31 to fill out a digital letter that will be printed and included in an Operation Gratitude Care Package.

(PRNewsfoto/GSK Consumer Healthcare) (PRNewswire)

ChapStick has also committed $75,000 in addition to a product donation to Operation Gratitude to assist in their mission to thank all those who serve. The ChapStick lip balm donations – a much-requested item by military members – will help fill Care Packages to American heroes, including deployed troops.

"ChapStick is proud of its longstanding American heritage, and we are honored to help recognize our American heroes and the important role they play in our communities," said Angela Gozenput, ChapStick Brand Director. "We are thankful for our partnership with Operation Gratitude and the opportunity to provide consumers with an authentic and meaningful way to make an impact alongside their favorite lip care brand."

In addition to support for Operation Gratitude, ChapStick is rereleasing the American Flag ChapStick in the Classic Original formula. The limited-edition product can be purchased in-stores nationally and on ChapStick.com.

ChapStick has once again teamed up with Paralympian Melissa Stockwell to serve as a brand ambassador throughout the year. An American war hero, Stockwell was the first woman to lose a limb in active combat and went on to become a three-time Paralympian, three-time World Champion and a Paralympic bronze medalist. Melissa, who doesn't go anywhere without her ChapStick, will help drive awareness and support of American heroes like her, while serving up inspiration.

To learn more about causes the brand supports and to shop the ChapStick American Flag lip balm, visit www.ChapStick.com.

About ChapStick

ChapStick, the lip expert, makes it a priority to help people care for their lips all year round. Originally created in the early 1880s, ChapStick is known today as America's favorite lip balm and there's a variety for every consumer need. As part of GSK Consumer Healthcare, ChapStick offers a variety of products and fun flavors that promote happier and healthier lips. For more information on ChapStick, please visit www.ChapStick.com.

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

GSK Consumer Healthcare combines science and consumer insights to create innovative world-class health care brands that consumers trust and experts recommend for oral health, pain relief, respiratory and wellness.

About Operation Gratitude

Operation Gratitude is a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to providing grateful Americans across our country with opportunities for hands-on volunteerism in support of military, veterans and first responders. In March of 2003, Operation Gratitude sent its first four Care Packages to deployed service members in Iraq. Since its inception, the organization has encouraged Americans across the country to express their gratitude and lift the spirits of millions of deployed troops, recruit graduates, veterans, military families, and first responders. The volunteers of Operation Gratitude are a generous and spirited grassroots network of Americans joined in common cause to say "Thank You" to all who serve our great nation. For more information visit OperationGratitude.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GSK Consumer Healthcare