Costa Joins Seattle Leadership Team alongside Noopur Shukla and Dan Neumann to Fuel Growth in One of the Agency's Key Markets

SEATTLE, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saatchi & Saatchi announced today that it has elevated Executive Creative Director Fabio Costa from his role in Los Angeles to lead creative strategy in the Seattle office alongside Managing Director and Global Client Lead, Noopur Shukla and Executive Vice President, Head of Strategy, Dan Neumann. Costa's new role is effective immediately.

Fabio Costa Appointed Executive Creative Director for Saatchi & Saatchi Seattle (PRNewswire)

In his new role, Costa will be tasked with delivering on key client work and collaborating with agency leadership to meet business goals. Over the past six years, Costa helped lead award-winning work for Toyota's Global Olympics footprint and the Expedia business. Recognized as a creative visionary, mentor, and creative leader, Costa has worked on some of the world's most iconic brands like Adidas, P&G, Netflix, Ray-Ban, Disney, The Grammy's, Expedia and Louis Vuitton, to name a few.

Since becoming part of the Saatchi network in 2021, the Seattle office has grown the leadership team, with Neumann joining as Executive Vice President and Head of Strategy and Shukla's elevation to Managing Director and Global Client Lead. These appointments are integral to building a more collaborative Saatchi network across the U.S., and extending the agile and innovative model of delivery that the Seattle team has pioneered in partnership with its clients.

"With this appointment, we are thrilled to see Fabio grow within the Saatchi family and build on his track record of delivering ideas that make a big impact for our clients," said Chuck Maguy, Chief Executive Officer at Saatchi & Saatchi Los Angeles and Dallas. "I have no doubt that under the leadership of Noopur, Daniel, and Fabio the Seattle team will continue the Saatchi legacy of Nothing Is Impossible, creating compelling and meaningful work against their brands' challenges."

"Dan and Fabio bring powerful and future facing skills to our team that I'm certain will propel our business and lead clients to the next level," said Noopur Shukla, Managing Director and Global Client Lead. "They are both brilliant, thoughtful, humble leaders who understand the meaning of inspiring leadership. This is only the beginning for Saatchi Seattle."

"Working with the Los Angeles team and helping lead award-winning work for Toyota and Expedia has been an honor, and even more importantly a learning experience that has prepared me for this new role," said Fabio Costa, Executive Creative Director. "I'm excited to work with Noopur and Dan, and together push creative boundaries and move our ideas to exciting new places."

