Ice Cream Fans Asked and Moose Tracks Listened: Cookie Dough Moose Tracks Arriving on Shelves Nationwide this Month

The combination of cookie dough-flavored ice cream, Moose Tracks Fudge and chocolate chip cookie dough pieces is a utopian indulgent experience

WAYLAND, Mich., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ice cream fans rejoice! Moose Tracks® today announced the launch of its new ice cream flavor, Cookie Dough Moose Tracks®. The flavor combines cookie dough flavored ice cream with delicious Moose Tracks chocolate chip cookie dough pieces and swirls of famous Moose Tracks Fudge. The thick, salty, melt-in-your-mouth Moose Tracks Fudge is the key ingredient in every Moose Tracks flavor and pairing it with cookie dough creates the ultimate decadent, indulgent match.

The flavor will be available in the frozen aisle of select major grocery stores nationwide later this month. Cookie Dough Moose Tracks will be sold in 48oz containers with a suggested retail price ranging from $3.99 to $4.99.

Cookie dough and Moose Tracks are both top-selling flavor profiles in the ice cream aisle. In 2021, more than 100 million cartons of cookie dough or Moose Tracks ice cream were purchased in the United States (Nielsen xAOC, Total US, 52 weeks ending 1-1-22).

With undeniable evidence of a continued love affair between these flavors, the Moose Tracks team asked themselves, would combining these flavors in one carton result in an indulgent super flavor? After one spoonful, the answer is undoubtedly yes!

"We are thrilled to debut a flavor that we believe will become an instant fan favorite," said Neal Glaeser, President of Denali Flavors, the parent company of Moose Tracks. "The popularity of cookie dough flavors continues to grow and this particular concept, when adding the sweet and salty flavor of Moose Tracks fudge, tested off the charts. We believe it'll be very well received by any lover of decadent ice cream."

Last year, Cookie Dough Moose Tracks was created as a prototype flavor after fans overwhelmingly requested it. Now, Cookie Dough Moose Tracks will be available in select brands nationwide beginning in spring 2022. For more information, please visit moosetracks.com.

About Moose Tracks

The legendary Moose Tracks® flavor from Denali Flavors swept the nation in the mid-90s and continues today as one of the most recognized and popular ice cream flavors in the United States. What began as Original Moose Tracks, with Famous Moose Tracks Fudge and peanut butter cups in vanilla ice cream, has since expanded to a portfolio of flavors and various tasty treats, which are licensed to produce and distribute in partner brands. More information on Moose Tracks can be found at moosetracks.com/.

