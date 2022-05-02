JW MARRIOTT HOTEL SÃO PAULO MAKES ITS MINDFUL DEBUT

A Haven of Inspired Luxury Arrives at Parque da Cidade in the Heart of Brazil's Largest Metropolis

BETHESDA, Md., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announces the exciting opening of the first Marriott International luxury hotel in Brazil's largest metropolis with JW Marriott Hotel São Paulo. Acting as a haven for travelers to one of the busiest business centers in the bustling city, JW Marriott Hotel São Paulo will bring the brand's mindful principals to travelers seeking a stay that nourishes the mind, body and spirit.

"JW Marriott offers guests a legacy of luxury hospitality combined with principles of mindfulness that are integral to today's business and leisure traveler," said Bruce Rohr, Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott." Located in the country's largest city, leisure and business travelers seeking an urban retreat will find a modern, luxurious and wellness-focused setting at the new JW Marriott Hotel São Paulo."

The hotel welcomes travelers with 258 stylishly appointed guest rooms and suites featuring contemporary architecture and sleek, custom-made furnishings alongside best-in-class entertainment systems. Locals and guests alike can sip refreshing libations crafted using garden-fresh ingredients at Bar Caju before savoring globally inspired cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere at Italian restaurant Neto. Visitors can indulge in a therapeutic treatment at the spa enjoy a refreshing swim in the all-season pool and ensure an invigorating start to the day with a workout at a state-of-the-art fitness center.

"We are excited to expand Marriott's presence in Brazil with the opening of the stunning JW Marriott Hotel São Paulo, our first luxury hotel in the city. The arrival of JW Marriott in São Paulo reinforces our commitment and vision for the region and will complement our existing offering with a renowned, global luxury brand known for catering to sophisticated, mindful travelers seeking the anticipatory service for which JW Marriott is known." said Brian King, Marriott International's President in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Inspired Design

JW Marriott Hotel São Paulo was conceived after extensive research on Brazilian architecture, landscaping, craftsmanship and natural resources, to prioritize national materials in its construction. Renowned, U.S.-based architecture firm HKS, Inc. developed and brought to life the bespoke design elements found throughout the hotel's public spaces, guest rooms and suites. The expertly manicured landscaping was designed by architect Sérgio Santana, who prioritized native trees from the Atlantic Forest and plants from the natural biome to attract birds and native animals.

When entering the lobby, guests can admire a captivating custom installation incorporating fiber optics and crystals, reminiscent of a starry sky, along with exclusive artwork created by renowned Brazilian artist Burle Marx and São Paulo painter and designer Antonio Malta.

"JW Marriott Hotel São Paulo is an oasis in the heart of the city. The property will offer programs that encourage its guests to take care of the mind, nourish the body and revitalize the soul. In addition, the hotel seeks to redefine the concept of luxury in this metropolis, with world-class services, loyalty to the local culture, providing a welcome respite from the concrete jungle that surrounds it," said Rosana Okamoto, General Manager, JW Marriott Hotel São Paulo.

Subtle touches that provide for moments of respite and reflection such as an artfully designed installation that showcases a gentle flow cascading water as a nod to the nearby waterfront. A curated selection of artwork crafted by renowned Brazilian artists is spotlighted throughout the thoughtfully designed public spaces, guest rooms and suites.

Immersive Culinary Experiences

Neto was conceived as an Italian restaurant in the city of São Paulo, not exclusive to hotel guests, but open to all visitors. The idea is that both guests and travelers can mingle in the large two-story hall, which features Brazilian wood and marble detail, reminiscent of the diversity of the state of São Paulo. The kitchen, headed by Chef Ícaro Rizzo, mixes Italian techniques with local and fresh ingredients abundant in São Paulo, to help revisit classic dishes. The space will be open from Monday to Sunday.

Bar Caju is the centerpiece of the hotel's lobby and invites locals and visitors to try refreshing drinks inspired by classic cocktails made with traditional Brazilian ingredients.

Replenished Spirits, Meaningful Connections

The hotel spa spotlights contemporary design elements combined with a color palette of soothing earth tones, natural textures, and plush furnishings. Guests will discover 10 tranquil treatment rooms ranging in size from 100 square feet for individuals, to the couple's room at more than 200 square feet, all evoking peace and repose. Skilled providers offer an indulgent menu of therapies incorporating indigenous fruits and flowers, each crafted to renew body and mind. The hotel also features a modern, fully equipped fitness center with a private yoga room, indoor-outdoor pool and steam room.

Bespoke Events and Celebrations

JW Marriott Hotel São Paulo houses a fully equipped Convention Center with more than 10,000 square feet of space. The expansive venue has six private rooms with large windows that receive natural light where one can see the lush nature preserve nearby.

Marriott International currently operates ten properties in Brazil and more than 300 in the Caribbean and Latin American region.

