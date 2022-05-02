LEGGETT & PLATT REPORTS RECORD 1Q RESULTS

CARTHAGE, Mo., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Record 1Q sales 1 of $1.32 billion , a 15% increase vs 1Q21

Record 1Q EBIT of $138 million , up $10 million vs 1Q21

Record 1Q EPS of $.66 , an increase of $.02 vs 1Q21

2022 guidance unchanged: sales of $5 .3–$5.6 billion; EPS of $2 .70–$3.00

Diversified manufacturer Leggett & Platt reported record first quarter sales1 of $1.32 billion, a 15% increase versus first quarter last year.

Organic sales 2 were up 13%

Acquisitions, net of divestitures, increased sales 2%

First quarter EBIT was $138 million, a first quarter record. EBIT was up $10 million or 8% from first quarter 2021 EBIT.

EBIT increased primarily from metal margin expansion in our Steel Rod business and pricing discipline in the Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products segment, partially offset by lower volume primarily in the Bedding segment, higher raw material and transportation costs in Automotive generally, and production inefficiencies and related premium freight costs in a North American Automotive facility

EBIT margin was 10.4%, down from 11.1% in the first quarter of 2021

First quarter EPS was $.66, also a first quarter record. EPS increased $.02 versus first quarter 2021 EPS, reflecting higher EBIT partially offset by higher tax rate ($.03/share) and interest expense ($.01/share).

CEO COMMENTS

President and CEO Mitch Dolloff commented, "We delivered another quarter of record sales1 and EPS, as well as improved cash from operations. Our employees around the world once again successfully managed an incredibly dynamic operating environment. Our full year guidance remains unchanged as we balance strong first quarter results, which were in line with our expectations, with continuing macro market uncertainties, including supply chain constraints, inflation, tighter monetary policy, the invasion of Ukraine, and COVID lockdowns in China.

"The hard work and dedication of our employees have positioned us well, both competitively and financially, to capitalize on long-term opportunities in our various end markets. Our enduring fundamentals give us confidence in our ability to continue creating long-term value for our shareholders."

DEBT, CASH FLOW, AND LIQUIDITY

Net Debt 3 was 2.32x trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA 3

Operating cash flow was $39 million in the first quarter, an increase of $50 million versus first quarter 2021, primarily from lower working capital increases this year as we began to return to more normal levels of inventory

Capital expenditures were $19 million

Total liquidity was $1.5 billion

DIVIDEND

In February, Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors declared a $.42 first quarter dividend, two cents higher than last year's first quarter dividend

At an annual indicated dividend of $1.68 per share, the yield is 4.7% based upon Friday's closing stock price of $35.63 per share

STOCK REPURCHASES

Repurchased .6 million shares at an average price of $37.17

Issued .7 million shares through employee benefit plans

Shares outstanding at the end of the first quarter were 133.5 million

2022 GUIDANCE

Full year 2022 sales and EPS guidance unchanged

Sales are expected to be $5 .3–$5.6 billion, +4% to +10% versus 2021 Flat to down mid-single digits in Bedding Products Segment Up mid- to high-single digits in Specialized Products Segment Roughly flat in Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products Segment

EPS is expected to be $2 .70–$3.00

Based on this framework, EBIT margin should be 10.5% to 11.0%

Additional expectations unchanged:

SEGMENT RESULTS – First Quarter 2022 (versus 1Q 2021)

Bedding Products –

Trade sales increased 19% The Kayfoam acquisition completed in June 2021 contributed 4% to sales Divestitures of small operations in Drawn Wire and International Bedding decreased sales by 1%

EBIT increased $12 million , primarily from higher metal margin, partially offset by lower volume and lower overhead absorption as production and inventory levels were adjusted to meet reduced demand

Specialized Products –

Trade sales increased 2%

EBIT decreased $15 million , primarily from higher raw material and transportation costs in Automotive generally, and production inefficiencies and related premium freight costs in a North American Automotive facility

Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products –

Trade sales increased 17%

EBIT increased $14 million , primarily from pricing discipline

SLIDES AND CONFERENCE CALL

A set of slides containing summary financial information is available from the Investor Relations section of Leggett's website at www.leggett.com. Management will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. Central (8:30 a.m. Eastern) on Tuesday, May 3. The webcast can be accessed from Leggett's website. The dial-in number is (201) 689-8341; there is no passcode.

Second quarter results will be released after the market closes on Monday, August 1, 2022, with a conference call the next morning.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in most homes and automobiles. The 139-year-old Company is comprised of 15 business units, approximately 20,000 employees, and 130 manufacturing facilities located in 17 countries.

Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S.-based manufacturer of: a) bedding components; b) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; c) specialty bedding foams and private label finished mattresses; d) components for home furniture and work furniture; e) flooring underlayment; f) adjustable beds; and g) bedding industry machinery.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including, but not limited to, volume growth; acquisition and divestiture activity; the amount of sales, EPS, capital expenditures, depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, fully diluted shares, operating cash flow; our EBIT margin, effective tax rate, amount of dividends, and raw material-related price increases. Such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements described in this provision and reflect only the beliefs of Leggett or its management at the time the statement is made. Because all forward-looking statements deal with the future, they are subject to risks, uncertainties and developments which might cause actual events or results to differ materially from those envisioned or reflected in any forward-looking statement. Moreover, we do not have, and do not undertake, any duty to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement was made. Some of these risks and uncertainties include: the adverse impact on our sales, earnings, liquidity, cash flow, costs, and financial condition caused by the COVID-19 pandemic which has had, and depending on the length and severity of the pandemic and the percentage of the population vaccinated and effectiveness of any vaccines, could, in varying degrees, negatively impact (a) the demand for our products and our customers' products, growth rates in the industries in which we participate, and opportunities in those industries, (b) our manufacturing facilities' ability to remain open and fully operational, obtain necessary raw materials and parts, maintain appropriate labor levels and ship finished products to customers, (c) our ability to collect trade and other notes receivables in accordance with their terms, (d) impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets, (e) restructuring-related costs, and (g) our ability to access the commercial paper market or borrow under our revolving credit facility, including compliance with restrictive covenants that may limit our operational flexibility and our ability to timely pay our debt; adverse impact from Russia's invasion of Ukraine; adverse impact from supply chain disruptions; our ability to deleverage; our ability to manage working capital; increases or decreases in our capital needs, which may vary depending on acquisition or divestiture activity, our working capital needs and capital expenditures; market conditions; price and product competition from foreign and domestic competitors; cost and availability of raw materials (including microchips and chemicals) due to supply chain disruptions or otherwise, labor, and energy costs; cash generation sufficient to pay the dividend; cash repatriation from foreign accounts; our ability to pass along raw material cost increases through increased selling prices; changing tax rates; increased trade costs; cybersecurity breaches; customer losses and insolvencies; disruption to our steel rod mill; foreign currency fluctuation; the imposition or continuation of anti-dumping duties on innersprings, steel wire rod and mattresses; data privacy; climate change and ESG obligations; litigation risks; and risk factors in the "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" sections in Leggett's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q reports filed with the SEC.

1 Sales from continuing operations

2 Trade sales excluding acquisitions/divestitures in the last 12 months

3 Please refer to attached tables for Non-GAAP Reconciliations

May 2, 2022 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

FIRST QUARTER











(In millions, except per share data)

2022

2021

Change











Trade sales

$ 1,322.3

$ 1,150.9

15 %











Cost of goods sold

1,055.0

903.4















Gross profit

267.3

247.5

8 %











Selling & administrative expenses

111.7

106.3

5 %











Amortization

17.0

15.8















Other expense (income), net

1.0

(2.3)















Earnings before interest and taxes

137.6

127.7

8 %











Net interest expense

19.5

18.4















Earnings before income taxes

118.1

109.3















Income taxes

27.7

21.8















Net earnings

90.4

87.5















Less net income from noncontrolling interest

-

-















Net Earnings Attributable to L&P

$ 90.4

$ 87.5

3 %











Earnings per diluted share























Net earnings per diluted share

$ 0.66

$ 0.64

3 %











Shares outstanding























Common stock (at end of period)

133.5

133.2

0.2 %











Basic (average for period)

136.6

136.0















Diluted (average for period)

136.9

136.3

0.4 %





































CASH FLOW

FIRST QUARTER











(In millions)

2022

2021

Change











Net earnings

$ 90.4

$ 87.5















Depreciation and amortization

45.7

46.1















Working capital decrease (increase)

(114.4)

(152.5)















Impairments

-

-















Other operating activities

17.3

8.3















Net Cash from Operating Activities

$ 39.0

$ (10.6)

468 %











Additions to PP&E

(18.7)

(24.0)















Purchase of companies, net of cash

-

(27.3)















Proceeds from business and asset sales

2.4

-















Dividends paid

(56.0)

(53.0)















Repurchase of common stock, net

(21.6)

(6.7)















Additions (payments) to debt, net

20.9

109.2















Other

(0.4)

(2.7)















Increase (Decrease) in Cash & Equivalents

$ (34.4)

$ (15.1)









































FINANCIAL POSITION

Mar 31,

Dec 31,















(In millions)

2022

2021

Change











Cash and equivalents

$ 327.3

$ 361.7















Receivables

704.9

651.5















Inventories

1,045.8

993.2















Other current assets

60.0

58.9















Total current assets

2,138.0

2,065.3

4 %











Net fixed assets

768.6

781.5















Operating lease right-of-use assets

190.8

192.6















Goodwill

1,445.6

1,449.6















Intangible assets and deferred costs, both at net

798.8

818.3















TOTAL ASSETS

$ 5,341.8

$ 5,307.3

1 %











Trade accounts payable

$ 622.0

$ 613.8















Current debt maturities

301.3

300.6















Current operating lease liabilities

45.8

44.5















Other current liabilities

382.1

376.8















Total current liabilities

1,351.2

1,335.7

1 %











Long-term debt

1,803.1

1,789.7

1 %











Operating lease liabilities

150.0

153.0















Deferred taxes and other liabilities

366.1

380.3















Equity

1,671.4

1,648.6

1 %











Total Capitalization

3,990.6

3,971.6

0 %











TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY

$ 5,341.8

$ 5,307.3

1 %































































May 2, 2022 SEGMENT RESULTS 1

FIRST QUARTER











(In millions)

2022

2021

Change











Bedding Products























Trade sales

$ 639.4

$ 535.8

19 %











EBIT

76.2

63.8

19 %











EBIT margin

11.9%

11.9%

0 bps 2









Depreciation and amortization

26.2

26.1















EBITDA

102.4

89.9

14 %











EBITDA margin

16.0%

16.8%

-80 bps





































Specialized Products























Trade sales

$ 264.1

$ 257.6

2 %











EBIT

20.3

35.2

(42)%











EBIT margin

7.7%

13.7%

-600 bps











Depreciation and amortization

10.8

11.1















EBITDA

31.1

46.3

(33)%











EBITDA margin

11.8%

18.0%

-620 bps





































Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products























Trade sales

$ 418.8

$ 357.5

17 %











EBIT

42.7

28.3

51 %











EBIT margin

10.2%

7.9%

230 bps











Depreciation and amortization

5.9

6.1















EBITDA

48.6

34.4

41 %











EBITDA margin

11.6%

9.6%

200 bps





































Total Company























Trade sales

$ 1,322.3

$ 1,150.9

15 %











EBIT - segments

139.2

127.3

9 %











Intersegment eliminations and other

(1.6)

0.4















EBIT

137.6

127.7

8 %











EBIT margin

10.4%

11.1%

-70 bps











Depreciation and amortization - segments

42.9

43.3















Depreciation and amortization - unallocated 3

2.8

2.8















EBITDA

$ 183.3

$ 173.8

5 %











EBITDA margin

13.9%

15.1%

-120 bps

























































































LAST SIX QUARTERS 4

2020

2021

2022 Selected Figures (In Millions)

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q Trade sales

1,182.0

1,150.9

1,269.6

1,319.2

1,332.9

1,322.3 Sales growth (vs. prior year)

3 %

10 %

50 %

9 %

13 %

15 % Volume growth (same locations vs. prior year)

3 %

4 %

31 %

(6)%

(5)%

(4)%

























Adjusted EBIT 5

156.0

127.7

143.7

144.2

152.2

137.6 Cash from operations

218.8

(10.6)

40.9

50.1

190.9

39.0

























Adjusted EBITDA (trailing twelve months) 5

642.1

677.9

772.9

760.8

755.1

764.6 (Long-term debt + current maturities - cash and equivalents) / adj. EBITDA 3,6

2.42

2.46

2.32

2.41

2.29

2.32

























Organic Sales (Vs. Prior Year) 7

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q Bedding Products

5 %

12 %

50 %

12 %

15 %

16 % Specialized Products

1 %

9 %

69 %

(4)%

(4)%

2 % Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products

3 %

12 %

43 %

12 %

17 %

17 % Overall

3 %

11 %

50 %

8 %

11 %

13 %

























1 Segment and overall company margins calculated on net trade sales. 2 bps = basis points; a unit of measure equal to 1/100th of 1%. 3 Consists primarily of depreciation of non-operating assets. 4 Effective 1/1/21: domestic steel-related inventory valuation methodology changed from LIFO to FIFO; 4Q 2020 presented has been adjusted to apply the effects of the change. 5 Refer to next page for non-GAAP reconciliations. 6 EBITDA based on trailing twelve months.























7 Trade sales excluding sales attributable to acquisitions and divestitures consummated in the last 12 months.

























May 2, 2022 RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED (GAAP) TO ADJUSTED (Non-GAAP) FINANCIAL MEASURES 11

























Non-GAAP Adjustments 8

2020

2021

2022 (In millions, except per share data)

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q Gain on sale of real estate

-

-

(28.2)

-

-

- Non-GAAP Adjustments (Pretax) 9

-

-

(28.2)

-

-

- Income tax impact

-

-

6.9

-

-

- Non-GAAP Adjustments (After Tax)

-

-

(21.3)

-

-

-

























Diluted shares outstanding

136.2

136.3

136.8

136.9

137.0

136.9

























EPS Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments

-

-

(0.16)

-

-

-

























Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Margin, and EPS 8

2020

2021

2022 (In millions, except per share data)

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q Trade sales

1,182.0

1,150.9

1,269.6

1,319.2

1,332.9

1,322.3

























EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes)

156.0

127.7

171.9

144.2

152.2

137.6 Non-GAAP adjustments (pretax and excluding interest)

-

-

(28.2)

-

-

- Adjusted EBIT

156.0

127.7

143.7

144.2

152.2

137.6

























EBIT margin

13.2%

11.1%

13.5%

10.9%

11.4%

10.4% Adjusted EBIT Margin

13.2%

11.1%

11.3%

10.9%

11.4%

10.4%

























EBIT

156.0

127.7

171.9

144.2

152.2

137.6 Depreciation and amortization

48.4

46.1

48.1

46.6

46.5

45.7 EBITDA

204.4

173.8

220.0

190.8

198.7

183.3 Non-GAAP adjustments (pretax and excluding interest)

-

-

(28.2)

-

-

- Adjusted EBITDA

204.4

173.8

191.8

190.8

198.7

183.3

























EBITDA margin

17.3%

15.1%

17.3%

14.5%

14.9%

13.9% Adjusted EBITDA Margin

17.3%

15.1%

15.1%

14.5%

14.9%

13.9%

























Diluted EPS

0.79

0.64

0.82

0.71

0.77

0.66 EPS impact of non-GAAP adjustments

-

-

(0.16)

-

-

- Adjusted EPS

0.79

0.64

0.66

0.71

0.77

0.66

























Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 10

2020

2021

2022



4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q Total debt

1,900.2

2,003.7

2,025.7

2,066.0

2,090.3

2,104.4 Less: cash and equivalents

(348.9)

(333.8)

(231.6)

(234.7)

(361.7)

(327.3) Net debt

1,551.3

1,669.9

1,794.1

1,831.3

1,728.6

1,777.1

























Adjusted EBITDA, trailing 12 months

642.1

677.9

772.9

760.8

755.1

764.6

























Net Debt / 12-month Adjusted EBITDA

2.42

2.46

2.32

2.41

2.29

2.32

























8 Management and investors use these measures as supplemental information to assess operational performance. 9 The ($28.2) 2Q 2021 non-GAAP adjustment affected the Other income line on the income statement. 10 Management and investors use this ratio as supplemental information to assess ability to pay off debt. These ratios are calculated differently than the Company's credit facility

covenant ratio. 11 Calculations impacted by rounding.

























