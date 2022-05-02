For Military Appreciation Month, Eyemart Express Extends Special Offers to Military Personnel, Veterans, and Their Families

Optical retailer provides discounts, job opportunities, and supports military families in need

DALLAS, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- May is Military Appreciation Month, a time to honor veterans, uniformed service members, and their families. To mark the occasion, national optical retailer Eyemart Express is offering exclusive 20% discounts to the men and women who serve our country. The offer extends to veterans and military families.

The discount comes in addition to the optical retailer's already affordable prices on 2,000 high-quality glasses and prescription sunglasses. On-site labs in Eyemart Express stores can deliver glasses in as little as 30 minutes, helping shoppers see clearly faster. Military customers simply need to present a valid military, dependent, retiree, or DD214 card at the time of purchase to receive the discount. For more details about the everyday discount program, visit https://www.eyemartexpress.com/Military.

"Veterans and military families make so many sacrifices for our country," says Katy Hanson, Eyemart Express CMO. "Helping them see better is just one small way for us to thank these extraordinary men and women."

In addition, Eyemart Express is investing in the future of veterans and military spouses by offering job opportunities at the 238 Eyemart Express locations across the country. Eyemart Express has also partnered with the U.S. Army's Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) that guarantees soldiers a job interview. Working in the optical profession requires attention to detail and dedication—skills honed from military service. Eyemart Express provides extensive training that can lead to long and successful career paths within the optical industry.

"Military families are not always recognized, but they are the ones who maintain normalcy at home," says Hanson. "That is why we make it easy for military family members who relocate to keep their jobs once they are employed at Eyemart Express."

Eyemart Express also understands the additional challenges that veterans, service members, and their families face. The optical retailer has partnered with veteran service nonprofit Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) for the last four years as the organization's exclusive eye care partner. With that partnership, Eyemart Express has helped nearly 50 military families through the veteran organization's Unmet Needs Fund, which relieves the financial burdens for military families in need. Eyemart Express encourages others to support the nonprofit's program this month to expand support to military families at https://www.vfw.org/assistance/financial-grants.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express (EyemartExpress.com) is a national optical retailer known for providing high-quality prescription eyewear with a focus on affordability and convenience. Eyemart Express ranks among the top 10 optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company is based in Farmers Branch, Texas, and has 238 stores in 42 states. Eyemart Express offers a robust frame selection for the whole family with more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Ray-Ban, Coach, Nike, and Disney. On-site lens labs and skilled lab technicians can deliver high-quality glasses in as little as 30 minutes.

